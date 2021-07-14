LSU Commit Aaron Anderson Provides Latest Update on 2022 Recruitment

Anderson set to visit schools this fall, talks about new LSU coaching staff, what he wants to improve on

Aaron Anderson is setting some lofty goals for himself ahead of his final high school season. The 2022 LSU receiver commit is training hard this offseason to improve areas of his game to fulfill his lofty senior year expectations.

Not only does Anderson plan to lead Edna Karr to its fifth state championship in six years, but also reach the 1,300-yard mark to go along with 65 catches at minimum.

In order to achieve those goals, Anderson has been working to improve his balance and acceleration on the field, becoming a more controlled route runner in the process. Anderson is one of three receivers committed in the 2022 class for LSU and fits the mold of a prototypical slot receiver with his laser speed in the middle of the field.

A firm commit to the Tigers at this point, Anderson is constantly on the phone with the coaching staff about what kind of role his future in the program will entail.

"We've been talking a lot of football and life after football, how they're going to use me in this program," Anderson said. "They see me as a Justin Jefferson type in the slot. Coach Jake Peetz and I, we talk a lot about what types of routes they're going to use me at."

That Jefferson comparison is a lofty one for any recruit to live up to but it's also just more indicative of how the LSU program values Anderson's inclusion in the 2022 class. It's a class that's largely controlled with in-state prospects as leaders like Walker Howard, Will Campbell and JaCoby Mathews all make up the top of the class.

For Anderson, the last few months have been about building relationships with not only the members of the already committed players but trying to lure more guys to the program as well.

"The 2022 class, I feel like we've got a great connection with everybody that's going to LSU. Some people that aren't even going to LSU, the 2022 class has got a good connection and we've always got each other backs," Anderson said. "I'm trying to build relationships with Walker Howard, Arch Manning, quarterbacks that are gonna be around in our class and beyond. We're all trying to get on the same page."

The next few months will be busy for Anderson, who plans on taking more official visits this fall once the recruiting dead period is over. With no commitment timeline as of now, Anderson is excited to visit Baton Rouge for a game but also USC, Florida and Florida State.

"Once I get on a college campus, it's a big opportunity for me because of the effort you need to put in," Anderson said. "A lot of people don't get these chances so I want to run with it and be successful."