LSU Football Continues to Add to Growing List of Recruits Visiting Campus Over Summer

LSU coach Ed Orgeron knows just how big this next month is not just for the 2021 Tigers team but the future of the program. With prospects visiting all over the country during the summer, June is expected to be primed with commits, decommits and lots of recruiting chatter.

Just a few weeks ago the program was set to welcome six or seven out of state prospects during over the next month but now that number has nearly tripled. Some of the top prospects who will be on campus include cornerback Denver Harris, edge rusher Shemar Stewart, offensive lineman Malik Agbo and defensive lineman Omari Abor.

It's been over a year since this much buzz has been around the football ops facility and between visits, camps and workouts, the coaching staff will certainly have its hands full starting in just a few days.

"We've got about 18 or 19 of them already set and June 1, unofficial visits start so we expect some guys when unofficial visits start," Orgeron said on Off the Bench. "That's next Tuesday so we've got visits, football school, working out. Campus is going to be rolling. We've got our camps, we're going to Southeastern's camp, we're partnering with other schools around Louisiana, we go to there camps."

Since being hired full time as LSU's head coach, Orgeron has made the rounds to various in-state college camps, knowing that LSU's presence around the state would be beneficial to bringing in elite competition to these camps. LSU has numerous camps set up throughout the month of June, where the Tigers will also be welcoming other coaches to attend, starting on June 5 with offensive and defensive line.

The Tigers currently have 13 players committed to the 2022 class but will be welcoming recruits from the next few recruiting classes to these camps for a chance to show their skillsets.

"I've gotta give credit to all of the schools, Southeastern, Louisiana Tech, McNeese State, Grambing, Southern, ULL, everybody's come to us saying we're gonna keep Louisiana strong and we're gonna stick together in these camps, support each other and support Louisiana football," Orgeron said. "I've always felt the leader of the LSU Tigers should welcome in the state schools that make us strong."