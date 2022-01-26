LSU Adds Big 12 Cornerback Transfer Jarrick Bernard-Converse to 2022 Roster

LSU needed to add more talent to its defensive back room and the Tigers picked up another signing from a Louisiana native and impact player in Jarrick Bernard-Converse. Bernard-Converse's addition was announced by the school on Wednesday.

Bernard-Converse becomes the fourth addition to the secondary via the transfer portal this cycle, joining ULL's Mekhi Garner and Arkansas' Greg Brooks and Joe Foucha. A former Big 12 cornerback at Oklahoma State, Bernard-Converse has a ton of experience in a conference which passes the football more than most.

"A steady, established veteran with a nose for the ball and exceptional cover skills, Jarrick always delivers," Kelly wrote on social media. "The combination of leadership and talent he will bring to our locker room and to our secondary improves us immediately."

He's appeared in 49 games over his four-year career at Oklahoma State, starting in 46 games and is coming off a 51 tackle 2021 season with 11 passes defended. As LSU continues to add talent and depth to the cornerback room, bringing in a player like Bernard-Converse, who's 6-foot-1, is a great complement to what's already on the roster.

Long and physical enough to play on the outside, Bernard-Converse adds to a cornerback room that recently signed Laterrance Welch and also has returners in Raydarious Jones and Damarius McGhee on the roster as well. The Tigers are also looking to add safety JaCoby Mathews to the group, who is set to make his decision on national signing day.

A position group looking for immediate impact players, there aren't many better options than landing an experienced and successful player like Bernard-Converse. With two new coaches in Robert Steeples and Kerry Cooks on board, this is a group that will be extremely competitive all spring and into the fall as well.

The addition of Bernard-Converse now gives LSU 12 total additions through the transfer portal and an additional 13 via the freshman class. With seven spots left and national signing day around the corner, expect some more moves in the near future for the Tigers.