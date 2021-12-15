Skip to main content
    •
    December 15, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    2022 Defensive Back Jordan Allen Signs With LSU Football

    Allen set to bolster a defensive back room with currently just one other commitment
    Author:

    LSU football picked up a huge signing in Lafayette Christian Academy safety Jordan Allen to continue a busy early signing day for the Tigers. Allen picked up an offer from LSU last Wednesday, wasting no time to make his decision. 

    The 5-foot-11, 182-pound defensive back reopened his recruitment in late October after decommitting from Penn State. After a visit to Death Valley last weekend, Allen was surrounded by an incredible number of Tiger commits, pushing him to take his talent to Baton Rouge.

    Allen becomes the 11th player of the 2022 class to join the program with the early signing period starting as the Tigers hope to continue building this class into February.

    The secondary had been looking thin after Elias Ricks put his name in the transfer portal and the assumption Derek Stingley Jr. enters the 2022 NFL Draft. With cornerback’s coach Corey Raymond off to Gainesville to coach the Florida Gators, it’s important to keep top in-state defensive backs in Louisiana. 

    Read More

    LSU is also still waiting on cornerback Laterrance Welch to sign with the program but adding a talent like Allen this late in the process would be a huge boost to the secondary.

    Allen is a hard-hitting, ball hawking safety who has the chance to be an instant impact talent in Death Valley. Electing to attend his “dream school” in LSU rather than take his talent elsewhere, it’s worth noting that Brian Kelly is pushing to keep Louisiana stars home.

    This 2022 class continues to fill out as Coach Kelly secures his first recruiting class since taking over the Tigers. With a few other prospects looking to make their decision today, it’s starting to look up for LSU. 

    USATSI_15446635
    Football

    2022 Defensive Back Jordan Allen Signs With LSU Football

    20 seconds ago
    USATSI_17156809
    Football

    2022 Defensive End Quency Wiggins Signs With LSU Football

    4 hours ago
    Walker Howard
    Football

    Live Updates/Thread: LSU Football 2022 Early Signing Period

    27 minutes ago
    83DB873B-D83D-4002-B4FF-8587C2835824
    Football

    LSU Successfully Flips In State Receiver Landon Ibieta

    16 hours ago
    USATSI_17171740
    Basketball

    LSU Pounds the Paint in Dominant 89-49 Win Over Northwestern State

    6 hours ago
    USATSI_17161603
    Football

    LSU Excited to Bring "Future Champions" to Program During Early Signing Period

    Dec 14, 2021
    USATSI_17213846
    Basketball

    LSU Basketball Fixing Issues on Both Sides of Ball With SEC Play Right Around the Corner

    Dec 14, 2021
    3AA1C0AB-D5ED-4A35-BE90-F0E5E631C3E4
    Football

    Previewing a Critical 2022 Early Signing Period for LSU Football

    Dec 14, 2021