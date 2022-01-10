LSU Football Adds to its Recruiting Staff With Hiring of Jordan Arcement

Brian Kelly continues to add to his staff, but with just one on field position left to fill, he's turning his attention to the recruiting staff. On Monday, the Tigers hired Jordan Arcement to be a part of the recruiting staff and recruiting coordinator Frank Wilson.

Arcement is a Thibodeaux native who played college ball at Nicholls State but carries an interesting background with him as well. He takes on an interesting role with the Tigers considering his most recent background as a director of recruiting and event development for Shock Doctor, an apparel company.

According to TigerDetails, Arcement's main duty at Shock Doctor was to work in the NIL realm and be a forward thinker in how the company could use name, image and likeness with college players. Before working for Shock Doctor, Arcement spent three seasons on the Virginia recruiting staff.

This level of experience, particularly with his work in NIL, will be another approach for Kelly and this new staff to attack recruiting with different pitches to high schoolers on the financial benefits of coming to LSU. It's a unique perspective Arcement brings to the table and is already being praised by other members of the LSU recruiting staff.

Moving forward, NIL figures to be a major part of recruiting so getting someone in the building who is well versed on how to get players different endorsement deals is a tremendous win for the program.

The Tigers also brought in longtime recruiter Sherman Wilson to the program, according to Are You Serious Sports, who most recently was the director of recruiting at Louisiana Tech. So while there's still one more position spot to fill, Kelly is already getting to work on the recruiting staff.