    December 10, 2021
    LSU Officially Announces Kerry Cooks Hiring to Defensive Staff

    Background includes successful stints at Notre Dame, Oklahoma
    LSU has officially brought coach Kerry Cooks on board to Brian Kelly's staff. The longtime defensive backs coach at the collegiate level does not have a defined role at this time with the Tigers.

    According to the press release, Cooks will "coach on the defensive side of the ball." With the recent departure of Corey Raymond to Florida, it's expected that Cooks will at the very least have some sort of role with the defensive backs, though that decision hasn't been officially made yet.

    “I am excited to add a Kerry Cooks to our defensive staff,” Kelly said. “He is a versatile coach and a proven recruiter, and he has a unique ability to empower and inspire student-athletes. His experience at the highest levels of the game as a player, position coach, and coordinator will be instrumental to our success moving forward.”

    Cooks comes to Baton Rouge with a history of success at past stops like Notre Dame, where he coached under Kelly and was part of an undefeated team that made it to the national championship. Most recently, Cooks served as a defensive analyst for the Irish but before that went to three College Football Playoff appearances with Oklahoma.

    The decision to bring in Cooks came together rather quickly once it was learned that Raymond would not be back with the program. A former NFL draft pick of the Minnesota Vikings, Kerry spent three years in the league before transitioning to coaching. 

    “I’m honored to have the opportunity to represent the very best football program in the country,” Cooks said. “There are very few places where year in and year out you will be able to compete for it all. The history and tradition of LSU is like no other. I consider it a privilege to be a part of such a special place and program.”

