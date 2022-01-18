LSU Adds Defensive Lineman Mekhi Wingo to 2022 Roster Through Portal

LSU made another splash in the transfer portal this week by securing a commitment from Missouri defensive tackle Mekhi Wingo.

It also likely helped LSU's chances that Wingo played for current Tigers cornerbacks coach Robert Steeples in high school at De Smet. Wingo recently took a visit to Baton Rouge, posting this to social media hinting the trip went well.

During his first season of starting time with Missouri, Wingo totaled seven total tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack, one interception he returned for a touchdown and two quarterback hurries. The Tigers do have star power along their defensive line but the interior in particular lacks depth, which is where Wingo would come in and give another solid option.

LSU is pretty solid with its top players returning along the defensive line, including Maason Smith, BJ Ojulari, Jaquelin Roy, Jacobian Guillory and Joseph Evans. The purple and gold are also still waiting to hear what edge rusher Ali Gaye ultimately elects to do. But the addition of Wingo gives the Tigers another truly elite potential starter in the middle of the line.

Wingo becomes the 11th transfer the Tigers have landed in the last handful of weeks, joining offensive lineman Miles Frazier, running back Noah Cain, long snapper Slade Roy and defensive backs Mekhi Garner, Joe Foucha and Greg Brooks Jr.

With now 20 spots filled between the portal and the 2022 signing class, the Tigers can sign upwards of 12 more players to the class, something that is likely to happen considering the team is low in roster numbers already.