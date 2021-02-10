FootballBasketballBaseballTiger ChatThe Tiger DenSI.com
LSU Football Signs Clemson Grad Transfer Mike Jones Jr. to 2021 Class

Jones appeared in 29 career games with Clemson, recording 47 tackles in three seasons
LSU announced the signing of Clemson graduate transfer linebacker Mike Jones Jr. on Wednesday. Jones becomes the 24th member of the 2021 class and the fourth linebacker, joining Greg Penn, Zavier Carter and Navonteque Strong as the newest members of the group.

 

Jones is listed as an outside linebacker and appeared in 29 career games over a three-year stretch with Clemson, recording 47 total tackles, eight tackles for a loss and two interceptions. Ed Orgeron said recently how important the transfer portal would be to the 2021 class and listed linebacker as a position of need for the program.

“Experience tells me to save a couple of scholarships to get great graduate transfers,” Orgeron said. “I wouldn’t want to go into the spring not having spots for great graduate transfers or anybody in the transfer portal. It doesn’t hurt to have maybe two or three scholarships to fill with transfers at specific needs."

Adding an experienced veteran who's been through the College Football Playoff in three straight seasons and winning a national championship as a freshman will help bolster the group. 

LSU is returning two veterans, Damone Clark and Micah Baskerville, who both spent time playing opposite Cox a season ago and both had their ups and downs.

This figures to be an important developmental offseason for freshmen Josh White and Antoine Sampah as well. White played sparingly down the stretch of the 2020 season while Sampah didn't play much, appearing in four games and will return as a redshirt freshman.

