LSU Adds Tre'Mond Shorts to Offensive Line Room Through Transfer Portal

LSU added to its offensive line arsenal via the transfer portal, securing a commitment from East Tennessee State's Tre'Mond Shorts.

Shorts joins FIU offensive tackle Miles Frazier as the second offensive lineman to join Brian Kelly and the Tigers through the portal, giving LSU some quality depth and veteran presence to this group. A rising redshirt senior who's been with East Tennessee State since 2017, Shorts has four years starting experience heading into his final year of eligibility.

Bringing Shorts aboard now puts the Tigers at 10 transfer commits for this class, to go along with 13 freshmen signees. But most importantly, Kelly and this recruiting staff have attacked positions of need with this recruiting class, most notably along the offensive line and in the secondary.

LSU brought the freshman All-American Frazier in to immediately compete for the starting job at left tackle and Shorts is capable of playing either tackle or guard at 6-foot-4, 325 pounds. But the Tigers also have four incoming freshmen, including highly touted Neville star Will Campbell to come in and complete for playing time.

In addition to Campbell, local prospects Emery Jones, Bo Bordelon and Fitzgerald West to add quality depth, though this group will also need some development from players within the program as well.

Most notably, how Anthony Bradford, Kardell Thomas, Cam Wire, Xavier Hill, Marlon Martinez and Marcus Dumervil will be really important to fill out quality depth for Brad Davis and his group. Having to replace an entire starting unit won't be easy but there's no doubt LSU has given itself plenty of options with these offseason additions.