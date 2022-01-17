LSU Picks Up Commitment from Notre Dame Punter Jay Bramblett

Brian Kelly will be bringing at least one former Notre Dame player with him to Baton Rouge. On Monday, the Tigers secured a commitment from punter Jay Bramblett, the ninth addition for the purple and gold via the transfer portal.

A rising senior out of Tuscaloosa, Alabama, Bramblett had a terrific season for Kelly and special teams coordinator Brian Polian at Notre dame last season. He averaged 44.1 yards per punt with a long of 72 yards, while also pinning opponents inside the 20-yard line 16 times during his junior season.

A three-year starter for the Fighting Irish, Bramblett figures to step in and be an immediate day one starter for the Tigers. Over his three year career in South Bend, Bramblett has increased his average punting yards every season and pinned opponents inside the 20-yard line 46 times, an average of 29.3% of his punts.

The addition of Bramblett does mean the Tigers have some added depth to the position after senior Avery Atkins announced he'd be declaring for the 2022 NFL Draft. The Tigers do have redshirt freshman Peyton Todd on the roster, who was one of the top punting recruits in the country for the 2021 class.

Last year it was Atkins who handled punting and kickoff duties so one of Polian's decisions will be who LSU turns to in the kickoff game. LSU also saw kicker Cade York declare for the draft and do have true freshman Nathan Dibert coming to the program, one of the premier high school kicking recruits in the country.

LSU could look to add a kicker to via the portal but with the program now up to 13 signed players and nine transfer commits, spots are beginning to dwindle with other positions still needing to be addressed.