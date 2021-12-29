LSU Adding Robert Steeples to Coaching Staff as Defensive Assistant

Brian Kelly and LSU made the announcement of defensive coordinator Matt House official on Tuesday evening and are already adding to his new staff. On Wednesday morning the program officially announced Robert Steeples as a defensive assistant on House's staff.

Steeples is currently a special teams assistant coach with the Minnesota Vikings but has a history as a defensive back as a player for Missouri in college and later for a few seasons in the NFL.

“Robert is an extremely talented coach who will bring tremendous knowledge, energy, and expertise to our staff,” Kelly said. “He enjoyed a stellar collegiate playing career at both Missouri and Memphis, and his experience impacting young people will go a long way in helping create a culture of success on and off the field at LSU. He’s a great fit for us, and I look forward to working with him as we build a championship program.”

According to The Athletic's Brody Miller, one of the agreements to House joining the program was that he would be able to fill out the rest of his defensive staff. Bringing in Steeples, who doesn't have a ton of coaching experience at the collegiate level will be an interesting fit for the Tigers.

Steeples was a four-year head coach at De Smet Jesuit High School in Creve Coeur, Missouri, leading that program from a 2-8 record in 2016 to a state championship by the 2019 season before joining the Vikings coaching staff. Coincidentally Steeples now becomes a second straight coach LSU has plucked in back-to-back seasons from the Vikings, the first being Daronte Jones as defensive coordinator.

LSU has also brought Kerry Cooks in as a defensive coach who has experience with coaching defensive backs. House also has a history of working with linebackers so he is a likely option to coach that group moving forward.

“The opportunity to genuinely impact young student-athletes is something that I look forward to at LSU,” Steeples said. “The first class people of the LSU community and its tremendous resources provide a unique opportunity to help maximize the potential of our student-athletes. It takes a village to equip them with the character and tools that empower success in their collegiate careers and life thereafter, and I’m hungry to do my part. It’s a responsibility that I do not take lightly, and I am especially excited to carry that calling out within the passionate and authentic culture of LSU.”