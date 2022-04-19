Skip to main content

Transfer Cornerback Sevyn Banks Commits to LSU Football

Tigers fill need at corner with addition of Banks but does have lingering injury concerns

LSU knew it needed to improve its depth at the cornerback position and on Tuesday the Tigers addressed that need by landing a commitment from Ohio State transfer Sevyn Banks.

With its No. 15 signing via the transfer portal, the Tigers are up to 30 new additions in the 2022 class, leaving two more spots for Brian Kelly and company to continue to add to their arsenal.

Banks has 36 career games under his belt with the Buckeyes, recording 43 tackles, 13 passes defended, three tackles for a loss and two interceptions. In 2020, Banks was a part of a Buckeyes team that ultimately made the national championship, appearing in eight games during that title run.

While Banks does fill a need for the Tigers at outside corner, it's also worth mentioning some of the recent injury history he also comes with from last year. He appeared in just four games during the 2021 season due to knee injuries and noted the injury as a primary reason he wasn't entering the NFL draft, electing to enter the transfer portal instead. 

The addition of Banks also creates a little more depth and competition in a cornerback room that's been pretty thin in spring practice. While the Tigers are getting an injured Jarrick Bernard-Converse back from injury this offseason, the hole shed more light on to a group led by Mekhi Garner that needed some retooling. 

Jordan Toles, Greg Brooks, Damarius McGhee and Raydarious Jones have all taken reps at corner but the Tigers needed someone with Power 5 experience and Banks checks that box. 

"I think Mekhi Garner has improved immensely, even from last week to this week," defensive coordinator Matt House said. "We've challenged him and he's gotten better. It's given opportunity. Jordan Toles is a guy who hasn't played much at corner and his name's called and he's answered well. I hate it but at the same time it's created opportunities for other guys which is great."

