LSU Adds South Carolina Transfer Linebacker Kolbe Fields to 2022 Roster

LSU continues to stockpile talent on its defense and on Sunday the Tigers closed out the week by adding South Carolina linebacker Kolbe Fields to the 2022 roster.

Fields, a former star linebacker out of Rummel High School in Metairie, appeared in four games for the Gamecocks during his true freshman season, recording one tackle. His addition to the 2022 class puts LSU at 13 transfer players, including 15 additional freshmen for Brian Kelly and company.

This also adds another body to a now deep linebacker rotation that just recently signed Harold Perkins out of the 2022 class to go along with DeMario Tolan. In addition to the two freshmen, LSU brings back experienced veterans like Micah Baskerville and Mike Jones Jr. to help lead this group. Defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Matt House has another player to throw into that mix in what should be a very competitive spring.

With 28 spots filled via the portal and freshman class which wrapped up on Wednesday, the Tigers now have four spots to play with in the portal. There are still a few positions of need including offensive line depth, a tight end and additional help in the secondary that could go a long way with more spots available.

It's been crystal clear how much Kelly and this new staff value players in the portal with backgrounds as Louisiana high school players. Other transfers like Greg Brooks, Joe Foucha, Mekhi Garner, Kyren Lacy and Noah Cain all played high school ball in Louisiana.