Skip to main content

LSU Adds South Carolina Transfer Linebacker Kolbe Fields to 2022 Roster

Redshirt freshman out of Rummel adds another young body to talented group of linebackers

LSU continues to stockpile talent on its defense and on Sunday the Tigers closed out the week by adding South Carolina linebacker Kolbe Fields to the 2022 roster. 

Fields, a former star linebacker out of Rummel High School in Metairie, appeared in four games for the Gamecocks during his true freshman season, recording one tackle. His addition to the 2022 class puts LSU at 13 transfer players, including 15 additional freshmen for Brian Kelly and company. 

This also adds another body to a now deep linebacker rotation that just recently signed Harold Perkins out of the 2022 class to go along with DeMario Tolan. In addition to the two freshmen, LSU brings back experienced veterans like Micah Baskerville and Mike Jones Jr. to help lead this group. Defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Matt House has another player to throw into that mix in what should be a very competitive spring. 

With 28 spots filled via the portal and freshman class which wrapped up on Wednesday, the Tigers now have four spots to play with in the portal. There are still a few positions of need including offensive line depth, a tight end and additional help in the secondary that could go a long way with more spots available. 

Read More

It's been crystal clear how much Kelly and this new staff value players in the portal with backgrounds as Louisiana high school players. Other transfers like Greg Brooks, Joe Foucha, Mekhi Garner, Kyren Lacy and Noah Cain all played high school ball in Louisiana. 

USATSI_17161852
Football

LSU Adds South Carolina Transfer Linebacker Kolbe Fields to 2022 Roster

2 minutes ago
USATSI_17619815
Football

Three LSU Football Stars Set to Compete in 2022 Pro Bowl

3 hours ago
USATSI_17615893
Football

LSU Players Show Tremendous Promise During Senior Bowl Week

5 hours ago
USATSI_17624903
Basketball

Different Night, Same Story As LSU Can't Complete Comeback Against Vanderbilt

19 hours ago
USATSI_16219734
Baseball

LSU Baseball Has the Offensive Potential to Be Most Dominant in Country

Feb 5, 2022
USATSI_17267651
Football

NIL Moving Forward at Rapid Pace Within LSU Athletics

Feb 5, 2022
USATSI_15336187
Football

LSU Football Announces Partnership for Customized Player Jerseys

Feb 4, 2022
USATSI_17616331
Football

Joe Burrow Talks Super Bowl, His History at the Quarterback Position

Feb 4, 2022