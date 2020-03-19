LSUCountry
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Baseball

LSU Football Adds to its Staff,  Hires Former Youngstown State Coach Sean Baker as Defensive Analyst

Glen West

LSU coach Ed Orgeron said he wanted to bring in as many or more analysts to the program as the 2019 season and on Thursday it was reported that Orgeron added another analyst on the defensive side of the ball.

According to the university's staff directory, LSU is hiring former Youngstown State special teams coordinator and linebackers coach Sean Baker, as a defensive analyst. The Athletic's Brody Miller reports Baker has been with the team for two weeks. 

A native of Youngstown, Ohio, Baker spent the last four years with the Penguins under head coach and fellow Youngstown native Bo Pelini, who accepted the defensive coordinator position at LSU back in late January. Baker spent a short stint in the NFL as a safety out of Ball State, signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Atlanta Falcons and Indianapolis Colts practice squads before getting into coaching.

The Tigers lost a total of eight analysts as well as their defensive coordinator and passing game coordinator from the 2019 championship team.

On the defensive side of the ball, the Tigers lost analysts Roy Anderson to the Minnesota Vikings, Kevin Cosgrove to Texas Tech, Dennis Johnson to Baylor, Kenechi Udeze to Vanderbilt and Ronnie Wheat to Nevada.

Orgeron has already begun filling those coach vacancies as Baker joins a defensive analyst staff headlined by Donald D'Alesio, who was Pelini's defensive coordinator at Youngstown State as well former LSU defensive tackle Bennie Logan.

In what turned out to be his final press conference of the spring practice, Orgeron was asked whether or not he intended on bringing in any more defensive analysts.

"I need to see, I'd like to have the same number we had last year, maybe more," Orgeron said. "Every staff's different so I think you fill holes when you need them. I think we've done a good job and I'm really excited about the guys we have."

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Sports Illustrated's Pat Forde receiveed an advanced copy of "the Scheme," an HBO documentary that dives deep into last years college basketball scandal. Forde writes, the documentary is "damning"…

Glen West

by

Jeffro1

Tigers in the Pros: Former LSU Defensive Back Jalen Mills Agrees to One-Year Extension with Eagles

Mills entering fifth year in Philadelphia as former Super Bowl champion

Glen West

Tigers in the Pros: Offensive Lineman Andrew Whitworth Signs Three-Year Extension with Los Angeles Rams

Deal is highest paying contract for a non-quarterback over the age of 35 in NFL history

Glen West

ESPN BPI Projects 2020 NCAA Tournament, LSU Basketball Knocks Off Familiar Foe

Tigers face Sooners, Gonzaga in short-lived 2020 tournament

Glen West

LSU Spring Practices Could Resume But Chances Are "Pretty Narrow," SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey Says

SEC listening to public health officials for guidance

Glen West

Road to the Pros: LSU Safety Grant Delpit Looking to be Next Great Defensive Back to Grace NFL Stage

Delpit projected as late-first, early-second round pick in mock drafts

Harrison Valentine

Report: HBO Documentary to Unveil FBI Wiretap Conversations by LSU Coach Will Wade

Documentary follows middleman of college basketball scandal Christian Dawkins

Glen West

by

Glen West

With LSU Basketball Turning Focus to 2020, Coach Will Wade Believes it Could be Best Team to Date

Tigers underclassmen to make NBA decisions in the next few weeks

Glen West

SEC Officially Cancels All Remaining Athletic Events for Remainder of 2019-20 Academic Year

Spring game, pro day included in latest cancellations by the conference

Glen West

How LSU Coaches Are Responding to Unprecedented Circumstances Within Their Programs

Scott Woodward raves about the approach from his athletic coaching staff

Glen West