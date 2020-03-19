LSU Football Adds to its Staff,  Hires Former Youngstown State Coach Sean Baker as Defensive Analyst

LSU coach Ed Orgeron said he wanted to bring in as many or more analysts to the program as the 2019 season and on Thursday it was reported that Orgeron added another analyst on the defensive side of the ball.

According to the university's staff directory, LSU is hiring former Youngstown State special teams coordinator and linebackers coach Sean Baker, as a defensive analyst. The Athletic's Brody Miller reports Baker has been with the team for two weeks.

A native of Youngstown, Ohio, Baker spent the last four years with the Penguins under head coach and fellow Youngstown native Bo Pelini, who accepted the defensive coordinator position at LSU back in late January. Baker spent a short stint in the NFL as a safety out of Ball State, signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Atlanta Falcons and Indianapolis Colts practice squads before getting into coaching.

The Tigers lost a total of eight analysts as well as their defensive coordinator and passing game coordinator from the 2019 championship team.

On the defensive side of the ball, the Tigers lost analysts Roy Anderson to the Minnesota Vikings, Kevin Cosgrove to Texas Tech, Dennis Johnson to Baylor, Kenechi Udeze to Vanderbilt and Ronnie Wheat to Nevada.

Orgeron has already begun filling those coach vacancies as Baker joins a defensive analyst staff headlined by Donald D'Alesio, who was Pelini's defensive coordinator at Youngstown State as well former LSU defensive tackle Bennie Logan.

In what turned out to be his final press conference of the spring practice, Orgeron was asked whether or not he intended on bringing in any more defensive analysts.

"I need to see, I'd like to have the same number we had last year, maybe more," Orgeron said. "Every staff's different so I think you fill holes when you need them. I think we've done a good job and I'm really excited about the guys we have."