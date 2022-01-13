Skip to main content

LSU Secures Commitment From Defensive Back Transfer Greg Brooks

Tigers add third defensive back from transfer portal as team builds up its depth
LSU continues to add depth in its secondary via the transfer portal, with Brian Kelly and company securing a commitment from Arkansas defensive back Greg Brooks Jr.

Brooks becomes the third transfer defensive back to commit to the purple and gold, joining former Razorback teammate Joe Foucha and ULL cornerback Mekhi Garner. 

This past season for the Razorbacks, Brooks totaled 48 tackles, 2.5 tackles for a loss, one interception and five passes defended. He's been Foucha for the last handful of seasons and would bring a layer of SEC experience and chemistry playing next to Foucha that's awfully enticing. 

Brooks immediately adds another veteran presence to this unit and bringing hi. aboard is a great start for a program that's watched its top four players at corner depart the team. Derek Stingley, Elias Ricks, Dwight McGlothern and Cordale Flott have all departed the program leaving the future at cornerback in particular very murky.

LSU hasn't really been in this position when it comes to retooling its secondary. It's a group that in the recent past has been expertly recruited by Corey Raymond and always had a healthy mix of veteran stars and young emerging talent. With new secondary coaches Kerry Cooks and Robert Steeples now on board, there's plenty for DBU to prove to get back to that level.

“I am excited to add a Kerry Cooks to our defensive staff,” Kelly said of Cooks in a statement. “He is a versatile coach and a proven recruiter, and he has a unique ability to empower and inspire student-athletes. His experience at the highest levels of the game as a player, position coach, and coordinator will be instrumental to our success moving forward.” 

As the Tigers move closer to the final signing period, expect this team to continue to add quality cornerback depth.

