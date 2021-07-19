LSU Secures Commitment from In State Running Back TreVonte Citizen

As LSU begins its trek at SEC Media Days, Ed Orgeron and company picked up another in state prospect for the 2022 class. On Monday, Lake Charles Prep running back TreVonte Citizen announced his commitment to the Tigers’ program.

The addition of Citizen secures another top running back prospect in state, an area LSU had always done well with in recruiting. Citizen becomes the 15th addition of the 2022 class, the 11th of which is from Louisiana.

The Tigers most recently have added kicker Nathan Dibert, lineman Fitzgerald West and linebacker Demario Tolan. LSU is also in the mix for a number of other in state prospects including Shazz Preston, Kendrick Law, J’Mond Tapp and Quency Wiggins.

Citizen probably needs to be described as a combination running back. He’s adept at hitting the hole and running hard through the second and third levels of the defense, provides natural between-the-tackles vision, and he can elude the first tackler far more often than not.

Considering LSU’s offensive philosophy, Citizen could be a great addition to the Tigers. He already plays instinctively when carrying the football and he’s also the type of athlete that will be a serious threat to make plays after catching a screen or running a route.

The quickness, vision, natural football IQ, Citizen’s physical skills would allow him to be a really good college safety, but he will most likely play running back, and that’s just fine with LSU. Citizen is the type of football player that LSU needs on its roster and in its offensive backfield.