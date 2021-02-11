Report: LSU Football Adds a Pair of Analysts to 2021 Coaching Staff

LSU has sealed up most of its coaching staff but on Thursday, the program reportedly added two more analysts to its staff. The Tigers will bring in Gerald Chatman and Antonio Fenelus as defensive analysts for the 2021 season according to Matt Zenitz of AL.com.

Chatman spent the last two seasons as a defensive analyst for the Cincinnati Bengals while Fenelus has spent the last three seasons as the East Central University defensive coordinator. Fenelus is a former defensive back at the University of Wisconsin and previously spent a few seasons as a defensive analyst for the Badgers back in 2015-17.

These are just the latest in a string of recent coaching hires, mainly on the defensive side of the football that include Daronte Jones, Blake Baker and Andre Carter. It's also been reported that former offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger and defensive line coach Bill Johnson will also be taking on analyst roles with the program.

LSU was able to retain offensive analyst Russ Callaway by promoting him to an on field coaching position and also bring back Jorge Munoz, who spent last season at Baylor with Dave Aranda. On defense, the program recently brought in Aaron Schwanz, Kevin Coyle and former LSU player Dwayne Thomas.

Since becoming the head coach at LSU, Ed Orgeron has always been open to building a large coaching staff, filled with analysts to help the full time position coaches with the workload and come up with creative schemes and ideas each and every Saturday. Adding Chatman and Felenus to the staff also re-establishes Orgeron and the program's commitment to hiring younger coaches who are looking to climb up the coaching ladder.