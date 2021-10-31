LSU-Alabama Gets 6 P.M. Kickoff Time in Tuscaloosa

The SEC elected to hold off on announcing the game time for LSU-Alabama until this weekend's slate of games were over. The Tigers and Crimson Tide will kick off at 6 p.m. on ESPN, where the game will also be available to stream on Fubo TV.

As LSU's season trajectory has faded into .500 territory, the Tigers have been scheduled with more and more day games over the last few weeks. It's the first time that CBS has not picked LSU-Alabama for its SEC game of the week since 2006.

Much like last season, there won't be many expecting LSU to keep this one close as Alabama enters with another prolific offense and a defense that has been hot and cold in 2021. The Crimson Tide's lone loss came three weeks ago at the hands of Texas A&M in thrilling fashion as the Aggies would win 41-38 on a last second field goal.

Alabama is still very much in the College Football Playoff hunt and a win over LSU on Saturday would maintain its grasp on the first place standing in the SEC West. LSU on the other hand, will be playing for pride and trying to build momentum for next season and beyond by stringing together competitive outings.

For most of two of the last three contests against Kentucky and Ole Miss, the Tigers have been overmatched but finding some consistency on both sides of the ball would solve many issues.