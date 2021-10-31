Skip to main content
    • October 31, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    FootballBasketballBaseballTiger ChatThe Tiger DenSI TIX
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    LSU-Alabama Gets 6 P.M. Kickoff Time in Tuscaloosa

    Tigers and Crimson Tide get primetime game, first time game won't be on CBS since 2006
    Author:

    The SEC elected to hold off on announcing the game time for LSU-Alabama until this weekend's slate of games were over. The Tigers and Crimson Tide will kick off at 6 p.m. on ESPN, where the game will also be available to stream on Fubo TV.

    As LSU's season trajectory has faded into .500 territory, the Tigers have been scheduled with more and more day games over the last few weeks. It's the first time that CBS has not picked LSU-Alabama for its SEC game of the week since 2006. 

    Much like last season, there won't be many expecting LSU to keep this one close as Alabama enters with another prolific offense and a defense that has been hot and cold in 2021. The Crimson Tide's lone loss came three weeks ago at the hands of Texas A&M in thrilling fashion as the Aggies would win 41-38 on a last second field goal.

    Alabama is still very much in the College Football Playoff hunt and a win over LSU on Saturday would maintain its grasp on the first place standing in the SEC West. LSU on the other hand, will be playing for pride and trying to build momentum for next season and beyond by stringing together competitive outings.

    Read More

    For most of two of the last three contests against Kentucky and Ole Miss, the Tigers have been overmatched but finding some consistency on both sides of the ball would solve many issues.

    USATSI_13645368
    Football

    LSU-Alabama Gets 6 P.M. Kickoff Time in Tuscaloosa

    just now
    USATSI_13904597
    Football

    Justin Jefferson Hopes LSU Teammate Ja'Marr Chase Breaks Rookie Receiving Record

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_17013596
    Football

    Could LSU Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier See Extended Reps Down the Stretch?

    Oct 30, 2021
    8762BAF3-3BC5-49FC-8BDB-7962C42D517B
    Football

    LSU Football Staff Checks in at Various High School Games Over Bye Week

    Oct 30, 2021
    USATSI_15615394
    Basketball

    How Does LSU Basketball Depth Chart Shake Up Opening Night?

    Oct 29, 2021
    USATSI_17012191
    Football

    LSU Program Staying Motivated to Close Out 2021 Season on Right Note

    Oct 29, 2021
    USATSI_16984542
    Football

    How Attractive is the LSU Football Job in College Landscape?

    Oct 29, 2021
    USATSI_15777132
    Basketball

    Projecting LSU Basketball's 2021 Opening Night Starting Five

    Oct 28, 2021