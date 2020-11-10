Know Your Enemy: What to Understand About LSU Football’s Matchup with Alabama

This week's version of LSU-Alabama figures to be an unprecedented one, depending on how many players the Tigers have available. For a team that's seemingly on the brink of minimum requirements, it'll be interesting to see who plays where.

As a result, the spread on the game has only increased since Monday's news. In order to learn more about the 2020 version of the Crimson Tide, we reached out to Bama Central editor Christopher Walsh to ask some pertinent questions.

1. Starting with the offense, Mac Jones has undoubtedly been one of the top quarterbacks in the country to this point. If there were a few areas within his game that have stood out most, what are they and why? How have you seen him progress as a first-year starter from week one to the LSU game?

The first thing that sort of stands out to me is his poise. He doesn't get rattled and he doesn't dwell on things that don't go right like he used to. Statistically you've been hearing about how his rise has been similar to Joe Burrow, and it's not quite on that level, but one comparison that I like to make between those two quarterbacks is with their footwork. One thing that really impressed me about Burrow was how he would take small steps to buy himself extra time to find the open man and Jones does that as well.

2. The Crimson Tide lost Jaylen Waddle to a devastating ankle injury a few weeks back. Give us a few players who have stepped up in his absence and who could have some success against the Tigers.

Obviously Devonta Smith had a huge week before the bye against Mississippi State, with 203 catches and four touchdowns. I'm really, really curious to see how LSU tries to defend him, especially since Alabama likes to move him around. Slade Bolden has stepped up in the slot, and he's that kind of gritty gym-rat type receiver that fans love to have on their teams. John Metchie III has had a terrific season. He and Mac Jones developed their chemistry while on the scout team last year. But Alabama's approach so far is simply to keep spreading the ball around, and that includes Najee Harris.

3. Mac Jones has some All-American help in the form of Devonta Smith and Najee Harris. Talk about the challenges those two guys bring and potentially the best way of slowing down the Alabama offense, if there is one.

They're both outstanding and are having big years. Smith may be the hardest worker on the team and Harris has embraced running in the interior and following his blockers. He's improved dramatically in that respect, and Alabama's offensive line has been top-notch all season. I'm sure LSU is going to want to blitz, but Harris has been really good and picking them up, and Jones has done well throwing into the hole created by a blitzer. Alabama loves to go deep when a safety is trying to cover Smith or Metchie. My guess is the Tigers will load the box and hope the defensive backs can hold their own.

4. Defensively, this does seem to be a unit that will give up some points. What are a few components that have been inconsistent in 2020 and how specifically has the unit been able to rebound since the Ole Miss game a few weeks ago? Any particular position group that has underwhelmed to this point?

They're getting better as the season has progressed. The two new safeties and having a freshman over the slot got exposed early on, but they've been steadily getting more comfortable and making plays. The defensive line has also improved and Alabama has depth there, so they'll rotate a lot -- and this is a game when it'll matter big-time. Opponents have had success when getting the Crimson Tide linebackers in coverage (wheel routes), and there's still the occasional breakdown in the secondary, but Alabama has gotten a ton better at getting off the field on third downs.

5. LSU has found out the hard way what it's like to lose a significant amount of talent from a championship roster. During the Nick Saban era that's never been an issue as the Crimson Tide have always stayed towards the top. That goes beyond replenishing the roster so what is it about Alabama's culture and philosophy that's allowed them to stay competitive year in and year out.

Actually, it's an issue every year for Alabama, especially when Saban loses a lot of assistant coaches, but it's something he plans for and works hard to minimize. This year has been a little different in that with the SEC-only schedule the Crimson Tide hasn't been able to get reserves a lot of playing time, which might catch up to it eventually or next season, but it's just that: part of the culture and philosophy at Alabama. Plus, Saban's really, really good at developing players and it's something he doesn't get enough credit for.