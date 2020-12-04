FootballBasketballBaseballTiger ChatThe Tiger Den
How to Watch/Listen to LSU Football vs No. 1 Alabama

Tigers coming off great week of preparation ahead of battle with Crimson Tide
Ed Orgeron said on his coaches show Wednesday that the Tigers were coming off their best practice of the season and with No. 1 Alabama coming to town, it couldn't have come at a better time.

Between the Derek Stingley-Devonta Smith matchup, slowing down Najee Harris and finding a new star to replace the production left behind by Terrace Marshall, there is no shortage of headlines to follow. 

“Obviously we’re very excited to have Alabama this week. A great football team, a great football coach. We’re up for the challenge. It’s going to be a big challenge," Orgeron said. "They’re very explosive on offense, one of the best offensive lines we’ve seen in a while. Great skill players. Mac Jones is having an outstanding year. Najee Harris, Devonta Smith are excellent players. It’s going to be a big challenge, but we’re ready for it.”

Orgeron preached that the protection up front and starting fast will be the two areas to watch early in this game. The Tigers really can't afford to get down by more than two scores if they hope to keep this interesting so expect aggressive playcalling on both sides of the ball.

"I believe they're gonna be as fired up as they've ever been so we have to start fast," Orgeron said of his team's readiness. "If we don't and Alabama starts making plays, we still have to fight but I do believe we have to start fast in order to compete."

Here is how to watch and listen to this weekend's game as well as odds:

TV: CBS (7 p.m.)

Radio: Baton Rouge (98.1 or 104.5 FM), New Orleans (870 AM or 105.3 FM)

A complete list of radio stations available can be found here.

Odds: LSU (+29.5)

According to ESPN, this is the largest point spread against a defending national champion in 40 years.

