LSU at Alabama Kickoff Times in Tuscaloosa Announced

Tigers and Crimson Tide usually one of the more anticipated games of college football season, doesn't carry same intrigue in 2021

LSU-Alabama in most college football seasons is one of the more highly anticipated matchups of the season. However, that hasn't been the case the last two seasons.

The Tigers were thoroughly dismantled by Mac Jones and company in 2020, suffering a 55-17 loss at the hands of the Crimson Tide in Tigers Stadium. Now, the purple and gold will return for a kickoff on either ESPN or CBS in Tuscaloosa on Nov. 6.

Because of the wide ranging impact of the game, no definitive time was given. If kickoff is at 11 a.m. or 6 p.m., it will carry an ESPN kickoff. If CBS decides to pick up the game, it will be a 2:30 p.m. kickoff. The game will be available to stream on fuboTV.

As LSU's season trajectory has faded into .500 territory, the Tigers have been scheduled with more and more day games over the last few weeks.

Much like last season, there won't be many expecting LSU to keep this one close as Alabama enters with another prolific offense and a defense that has been hot and cold in 2021. The Crimson Tide's lone loss came three weeks ago at the hands of Texas A&M in thrilling fashion as the Aggies would win 41-38 on a last second field goal.

Alabama is still very much in the College Football Playoff hunt and a win over LSU in a few weeks would maintain its grasp on the first place standing in the SEC West. LSU on the other hand, will be playing for pride and trying to build momentum for next season and beyond by stringing together competitive outings.

For most of two of the last three contests against Kentucky and Ole Miss, the Tigers have been overmatched but finding some consistency on both sides of the ball would solve many issues.