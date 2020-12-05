Live Gameday Updates/Thread: LSU Football vs No. Alabama

Pregame

LSU enters tonight's matchup as the biggest underdogs for a defending national champ in 40 years. No. 1 Alabama is 29.5 point favorites against a Tigers' squad that has prepared this week without its best player.

Terrace Marshall has opted out of the rest of 2020, leaving a serious hole to fill within the offense. Who will step up? Well, on the depth chart, the Tigers list freshmen Koy Moore and Kayshon Boutte as the starters with Jontre Kirklin and Jaray Jenkins backing up the two freshmen.

TJ Finley will draw the start at quarterback and Arik Gilbert at tight end which means all of the receiver weapons will be true freshmen, a far cry from this matchup a season ago.

Alabama comes in rife with experience, headlined by Heisman candidate Mac Jones at quarterback, Najee Harris at running back and Devonta Smith at wide receiver. The matchup between Smith and LSU cornerback Derek Stingley will be an intriguing one to follow.

Other storylines to follow will be the improvement of the offensive line and whether or not the line can protect Finley and get the run game off the ground.

"We worked very hard on eliminating free blitzes coming through," Orgeron said. "Alabama always does a good job of protection so we're gonna have to make adjustments throughout the game. Our quarterbacks, our center are gonna have to see it."

The LSU captains this week are Tory Carter, Glen Logan, Avery Atkins, Micah Baskerville and Jontre Kirklin.

Atmosphere is nothing like what we've come to expect from this game. Slow stream starting to pack in for tonight's game.

One half of the SEC Championship game has been decided as Florida has punched its ticket to Atlanta. Alabama can clinch the West with a win over the Tigers tonight.

Alabama coach Nick Saban just hours before the game: "[LSU] beat us last year, so they probably has some confidence that they can play well against Alabama. We’re going to have to change the way they think when it comes to that.”

Dare Rosenthal is getting the first team reps at left tackle Expect the Tigers to continue to rotate Rosenthal with Cam Wire throughout the night. Elias Ricks will start opposite Derek Stingley Jr. at cornerback with Cordale Flott moving to the nickel spot.

Wide receiver Racey McMath is in sweats as expected. He'll be out tonight vs the No. 1 team in the country battling a hamstring injury. Trey Palmer is warming up and looks to be good to go.