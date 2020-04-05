Which Team Will Have More First Round Picks in 2020 NFL Draft, LSU or Alabama?

Most years Alabama, under the tutelage of Nick Saban, is guaranteed to punch out multiple first round picks and this year is no different. The Crimson Tide can potentially see as many as six players taken in the first 32 picks come April 23.

Those players include quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, receivers Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs, offensive tackle Jedrick Willis, cornerback Trevon Diggs and safety Xavier McKinney. That many players on the board is no new feat for Alabama as at least 10 players have been selected in each of the last three drafts.

However, this season, there is another school that will rival the Crimson Tide for the most first round selections in 2020. LSU, much like Alabama, has cases for possibly six players to be selected in the first round.

For LSU, presumptive No. 1 pick Joe Burrow leads the way with linebacker K'Lavon Chaisson, receiver Justin Jefferson and linebacker Patrick Queen all expected to be clear cut first round picks. LSU coach Ed Orgeron has received phone calls non-stop about his former players and when asked about Burrow specifically, Orgeron can't help but see certain elements in his game that remind him of arguably the greatest of all time.

"I know Joe doesn't want to be compared to Tom Brady and I'm not comparing him but I often think the intangibles that he has, I think Joe will be comparable to the intangibles Tom Brady has," Orgeron said on Baton Rouge radio show "Off the Bench."

In addition to those four, cornerback Kristian Fulton is projected to fall anywhere from the late first round to early second round and the same goes for safety Grant Delpit. In Delpit's case, once a sure fire first rounder at the beginning of the 2019 season, an inconsistent year and an ankle injury hampered his play at times, causing his draft stock to drop significantly.

"I get a lot of hate and slander from the media and the experts, but I think that's just gonna make the glory so much better in the end," Delpit said at the combine.

Admittedly, a number of the LSU players have been pegged in the bottom 15 of the first round while Alabama has four players expected to land in the top-15 of this month's draft. Jefferson, Chaisson and Queen have fallen anywhere from the 15 to 27 number mainly while Tagovailoa, Jeudy, Ruggs and Willis all fall in that three to 16 range.

As of now, the two players that are on the first round bubble for the Crimson Tide will be Diggs and McKinney.

According to BetOnline, LSU is favored to have more first round selections with a bet line of -175 while Alabama is at +135 to land more players in the opening round. Because so many of LSU's projected first round talents are valued on the lower end, there is some risk with betting on the Tigers, something that won't faze fans of the purple and gold in the slightest.

At least for a year, the competition on the field between two of the blue bloods of college football will extend to draft night. Any chance these two schools go head-to-head, in any sport, there's a guarantee that feathers will be ruffled and the competitive fervor will roar.

Even with something as trivial as this. That's the SEC for you.