LSU and Alabama are football factories every year. Corey Parson guides your decision on this 2020 NFL Draft prop bet on which team will have more first-round picks.

Different sportsbooks are rolling out different props for the NFL Draft. Unfortunately, we don't have live sports to bet on right now, but we all will be NFL Draft betting experts by the time the draft takes place later this month.

Today we will examine a bet offered by the BetOnline sportsbook: Which school will have more first-round draft picks, the Alabama Crimson Tide or the national champion LSU Tigers? If you like the Tigers, you have to pay -175, and if you are on the Crimson Tide, your price is +135.

First Round Locks

The first pick of the NFL draft will be Joe Burrow, the Heisman Trophy-winning LSU quarterback. The Andy Dalton era is over in Cincinnati. A few picks later, Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will likely be the second quarterback to go off the board. Tagovailoa is reportedly recovering nicely from his hip surgery, even though no one has been able to examine him. Alabama offensive tackle Jedrick Wills projects to be a top 10 pick. There are plenty of teams at the top of the draft board that need offensive line help.

The Crimson Tide will likely have a pair of wide receivers go in the first when Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs are selected. LSU has a wideout of their own, Justin Jefferson, projecting as a top prospect. Jefferson should go in the top 15 picks of the draft. With those receivers off the board, I expect the next few picks of round one to be defensive players. In the middle of the first round is when we will see Alabama S Xavier McKinney and LSU CB Kristian Fulton selected. LSU DE K'Lavon Chaisson should also be chosen in this range. So far, Alabama has a five-to-four lead.

Projected First Rounders

The first half of the draft overflows with players from Alabama and LSU, and as we get later into the draft, this is where we will start to see more defenders selected, which may give LSU the advantage. LSU defenders Patrick Queen and Grant Delpit seem like good bets to be first-round picks. In my latest mock draft, I have the Kansas City Chiefs using the final pick of the first round to draft Alabama CB Trevon Diggs. This bet will come down to a player or two, so I can see this ending up being a push.

The Play: Since Alabama is getting plus money, I will back them at a half unit.

