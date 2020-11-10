Report: LSU-Alabama Football Game Officially Postponed Due to COVID-19 Protocols

LSU's game with Alabama will be put on pause for the time being. On Tuesday, multiple reports surfaced that the game would be postponed with a reschedule date to be determined. An official announcement from the conference is expected soon.

In addition to the Tigers' game being postponed, the Mississippi State-Auburn game scheduled for Nov. 14 has also been postponed as well as, reportedly, Texas A & M vs Tennessee.

The initial numbers reported Monday were never promising, as Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger reported both the quarterback and defensive back positions were heavily impacted. Additionally, Brody Miller of The Athletic reported that the program was with zero available tight ends.

Dellenger reported Tuesday afternoon that the Tigers fell below the 53-man scholarship limit that the athletic department sent the conference after another round of tests on Monday.

The next steps are critical as theoretically the conference could decide to push the Alabama game to Nov. 21 and reschedule LSU-Arkansas for Dec. 19, the date of the SEC championship. Commissioner Greg Sankey said on The Paul Finebaum Show that one of the options the conference was considering was scheduling makeup games between teams that wouldn't be playing in the championship game to finish the 10-game conference slate.

Auburn, Mississippi State, Texas A & M, Missouri and LSU have all reported COVID-19 spikes within the programs this week, leaving multiple games hanging in the balance.

"We're dealing with COVID and contract tracing. Can't go into detail. It's a very fluid situation," coach Ed Orgeron said Monday. "I can tell you that we do have players that have COVID, and we do have some players that are quarantined. I can't tell you the numbers. I'm going to let the doctors take care of all of that."