SI.com
LSUCountry
HomeFootballBasketballBaseballTiger ChatThe Tiger Den
Search

Report: LSU-Alabama Football Game Officially Postponed Due to COVID-19 Protocols

Glen West

LSU's game with Alabama will be put on pause for the time being. On Tuesday, multiple reports surfaced that the game would be postponed with a reschedule date to be determined. An official announcement from the conference is expected soon. 

In addition to the Tigers' game being postponed, the Mississippi State-Auburn game scheduled for Nov. 14 has also been postponed as well as, reportedly, Texas A&M vs Tennessee. 

The initial numbers reported Monday were never promising, as Sports Illustrated's Ross Dellenger reported both the quarterback and defensive back positions were heavily impacted. Additionally, Brody Miller of The Athletic reported that the program was with zero available tight ends. 

Dellenger reported Tuesday afternoon that the Tigers fell below the 53-man scholarship limit that the athletic department sent the conference after another round of tests on Monday. 

The next steps are critical as theoretically the conference could decide to push the Alabama game to Nov. 21 and reschedule LSU-Arkansas for Dec. 19, the date of the SEC championship. Commissioner Greg Sankey said on The Paul Finebaum Show that one of the options the conference was considering was scheduling makeup games between teams that wouldn't be playing in the championship game to finish the 10-game conference slate. 

Auburn, Mississippi State, Texas A&M, Missouri and LSU have all reported COVID-19 spikes within the programs this week, leaving multiple games hanging in the balance. 

"We're dealing with COVID and contract tracing. Can't go into detail. It's a very fluid situation," coach Ed Orgeron said Monday. "I can tell you that we do have players that have COVID, and we do have some players that are quarantined. I can't tell you the numbers. I'm going to let the doctors take care of all of that."

THANKS FOR READING LSU COUNTRY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

What Are the Options Regarding the Status of LSU-Alabama Football Matchup?

Cancellation could be most likely outcome if LSU-Bama can’t take place Saturday

Glen West

How Coach Ed Orgeron is Preparing for Potential Loss of LSU Players Against Alabama

Orgeron describes past experience at USC where he dealt with roster management

Glen West

The Latest on LSU Receiver Koy Moore's Police Harassment Investigation

Scott Woodward releases statement, officers under paid administrative leave while investigation is conducted

Glen West

Know Your Enemy: What to Understand About LSU Football’s Matchup with Alabama

What can defense do about DeVonta Smith? How much success can true freshmen quarterbacks have?

Glen West

Film Review: What is LSU Football Getting in 2021 Safety Commit Derrick Davis?

Davis could be used at safety or as a hybrid linebacker in LSU defensive scheme

Brian Smith

LSU Coach Ed Orgeron Confirms COVID-19 Outbreak, Team Still Preparing to Play Alabama

Orgeron confirms a number of starters included in quarantine

Glen West

Myles Brennan Out Against Alabama, LSU Quarterback Situation Murky Ahead of Saturday's Game

Tigers only with one available scholarship quarterback due to quarantine

Glen West

LSU Coach Ed Orgeron Responds to Receiver Koy Moore's Claim of Police Harassment

Orgeron confirms that LSU, BRPD investigating harassment claim made by Moore

Glen West

An Early Look at LSU Football's Matchup With Alabama

Tigers enter matchup as 24.5-point underdogs against No. 2 team in the country

Glen West

SI All-American Gives Thoughts on Derrick Davis Commitment, How LSU 2021 Class is Constructed

Tigers feature one of 2021 class's elite secondary hauls, have potential to finish in top three

Glen West