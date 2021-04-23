A Look at Some of the In-State Recruiting Battles Between LSU Football and Alabama

A first look at the recruiting battles between LSU and Alabama begins within the Bayou State. The Tigers must fend off the Crimson Tide to once again rule the SEC West.

LSU battles Alabama for top recruits across Dixie, as well as across the country. No recruiting battles have been or will be as important, however, as those that take place in LSU’s home state of Louisiana. During the Nick Saban era, the Crimson Tide have made it a habit to take at least one top-notch recruit from the bayou. For LSU to once again consistently defeat Alabama on the gridiron, priority No. 1 will be to reverse that trend and protect the Louisiana state borders.

From 2016 through 2021, here’s an overview of the Louisiana players that signed with Alabama. Now imagine how the Tigers would have fared if most if not all of these players stayed home. It’s quite an intriguing proposition.

2016 Alabama Recruiting Class

Shyheim Carter, DB, 6-0, 190-pounds, Kentwood (La.) High School

Irv Smith, Jr., TE, 6-4, 240-pounds, New Orleans (La.) Brother Martin

2017 Alabama Recruiting Class

Isaiah Buggs, DE, 6-5, 280-pounds, Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College and Ruston (La.) High School

DeVonta Smith, WR, 6-1, 160-pounds, Amite (La.) High School

Phidarian Mathis, DT, 6-4, 285-pounds, Monroe (La.) Neville

Chris Allen, LB, 6-4, 235-pounds, Baton Rouge (La.) Southern Lab

Joseph Bulovas, K, 6-0, 205-pounds, Mandeville (La.) High School

2018 Alabama Recruiting Class

Eddie Smith, CB, 6-0, 180-pounds, Slidell (La.) Salmon

Slade Bolden, WR, 6-0, 195-pounds, Monroe (La.) West Monroe

2019 Alabama Recruiting Class

Ishmael Sopsher, DT, 6-4, 330-pounds, Amite (La.) High School

Chris Harris, LB, 6-1, 225-pounds, Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab

2020 Alabama Recruiting Class

Ronald Williams, S, 6-2, 190-pounds, Hutchinson Community College and Ferriday (La.) High School

Kyle Edwards, RB, 6-0, 210-pounds, Destrehan (La.) High School

2021 Alabama Recruiting Class

Kaine Williams, S, 6-1, 195-pounds, Marrero (La.) John Ehret

Louisiana Players Impacting Alabama’s Roster

Obviously DeVonta Smith won the Heisman Trophy. Beyond the former Amite High School prospect, there are players like Shaheim Carter that started for Alabama at its famed “Star” position during the 2018 and 2019 seasons. Irv Smith, Jr. was an absolute star for Alabama during the 2018 season before going to the NFL. Isaiah Buggs registered 11 sacks between his 2018 and 2019 seasons in Tuscaloosa. Chris Harris recorded 142 tackles between his 2019 and 2020 seasons, and he’s from Baton Rouge of all places.

Bottom line, Alabama is making major headway by recruiting Louisiana. So what can or should the LSU coaching staff do to prevent so many top-notch players from leaving the bayou? There are three foremost areas to consider.

Early Evaluation

Sometimes a player is not offered or prioritized by an in-state institution, LSU or otherwise, because that player was not considered good enough and/or the home school found a better option. With that said, a player such as Smith, Jr. or Bolden or now Heisman winner DeVonta Smith probably should have been prioritized more, as well as much earlier during their recruitments.

Yes, every school misses, LSU included. It’s just important to point out that not only did Alabama raid Louisiana for several players, but they became big-time players for LSU’s arch rival.

To help prevent that trend from continuously happening, it will be in LSU’s best interest to truly evaluate its own process of recruiting Louisiana prospects. As an LSU coach, one needs to ask, why are some Louisiana players spurning us for Alabama? Some of the more specific questions LSU coaches should ask themselves when considering why players head to Tuscaloosa include but are not limited to:

Did each of these players come to at least one or more of our LSU camps? Why or why not? How many times did we go watch each of these players play live? What type of relationship did we have with the prospects’ parents and/or guardians? Is there an issue between LSU and any one of these young men’s head high school football coaches? If yes, how do we resolve those issues? Did we ardently recruit each of the Louisiana prospects that signed with Alabama? Why or why not? At what point did we really recruit each of these young men hard? Did Alabama out recruit us for Louisiana players? Why or why not?

These questions, among others, are the ones the LSU coaches absolutely must ask each and every day. It’s painful, but paramount to examine. Programs must improve through self evaluation. LSU is no exception.

Extend Early Offers to In-State Prospects

With a better focus on in-state camps, in-person evaluations, time spent sharing information with Louisiana high school coaches, and always attempting to improve relationships with key individuals in a recruit’s personal life, the LSU coaching staff could keep more players from signing with Alabama. Sounds easy, but it’s quite complicated. Then again, the just rewards could be incredible if LSU is able to just win a few more in-state battles with Alabama.

Think of it this way, if Alabama loses just one or two more Louisiana prospects to LSU each year, that could completely change the trajectory of the Alabama versus LSU rivalry. From 2016 through 2019, Alabama signed Carter, Smith, Jr. Buggs, Smith (Heisman winner), Bolden and Harris, all key contributors to the Crimson Tide program. Now, switch the jerseys.

If LSU signs just those six players, who wins between Alabama and LSU may or may not change, but it certainly would help if more NFL talent played for LSU. Moving forward, LSU has much to sell and the 2019 national title is a good starting place.

Once LSU finally opened up its offense and threw the football, the 2019 LSU national championship became reality. While the majority of those players are gone, it’s the blueprint for how LSU needs to play and recruit.

A turbulent 2020 season aside, LSU has an offensive and defensive philosophy that has been proven successful. It’s simply time to execute on the gridiron once again. Even after last season’s 5-5 record, the Tigers hauled in a great recruiting class, and the 2022 recruiting class is off to a tremendous start. There’s faith from recruits across the country about LSU, and it starts with players inside “The Boot.”

From LSU’s current 12 commitments, eight hail from inside the Louisiana state borders. That’s a tremendous start to recruiting. It should also be noted Alabama has yet to add a Louisiana prospect to its commitment list. The 2021 season will be crucial for the Tigers to finish big in recruiting. If LSU wins 10 games this next season, one can all but be assured that a top five recruiting class will follow, and LSU to win a higher percentage of recruiting battles with Alabama for Louisiana prospects.

Final Thoughts

It's the bottom line. LSU must do a better job of keeping Louisiana prospects from signing with Alabama. There’s no one way to make it happen as each recruitment is different, but LSU must do a better job with Louisiana prospects.

The Alabama versus LSU recruiting battles will continue. If the Tigers keep more talent at home, it will not only improve LSU’s chances of beating Alabama head-to-head, but winning the SEC West and possibly going to the college football playoffs.

Next up in the LSU versus Alabama Recruiting Wars, a look at key 2022 in-state prospects that have yet to declare their college intentions and are being pursued by LSU and Alabama.