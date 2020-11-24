Could LSU-Alabama Be Heading for a December 5 Reschedule Date?

Reading between the tea leaves, it appears that an LSU-Alabama reschedule date may be on the horizon. On Monday, the SEC opted not to release the TV schedule for the Dec. 5 slate of conference games, hinting that some changes could be on the way.

The Tigers are currently slated to take on Ole Miss in that slot but also need to make up their game with the Crimson Tide. It’s a game the conference, LSU and Alabama have all expressed desires in rescheduling.

With Alabama still right in the thick of things for a College Football Playoff berth, it’s prudent it gets all 10 games of its 2020 season in. On the other hand, the matchup with the Crimson Tide is always a cash cow for the LSU program. With the Missouri game having to be moved out of Tiger Stadium, getting in all other four home games would be the optimal outcome as the Alabama game would assuredly be at the maximum 25% capacity.

By replacing the Dec. 5 matchup against Ole Miss, it allows the conference to schedule the Tigers’ home game with the Rebels on Dec. 19, the day of the SEC Championship.

“The good thing is we knew this season was going to be very fluid. We focus in on Texas A&M, but I sure hope that the rescheduled Alabama game, we want to play Alabama,” coach Ed Orgeron said. “That's a great rivalry, and we look forward to playing them. So if they can fit it in to where we can play Alabama, I'm sure they're going to do it.”

Having to potentially prepare for a different opponent week-to-week is a difficult task in its own right much less when that opponent is switched at the last minute. The good news for LSU is that the team has already done a ton of preliminary game planning of the Crimson Tide from the last time the two were supposed to square off on Nov. 14.

“We have analysts breaking down Ole Miss. We have already broken down Alabama. We were going to play them at the beginning, so that's done,” Orgeron said. “And then we have already broken down Florida. So that's done. So as far as the analytical work, most of it's been done.”

The decision from the SEC should be made in the coming days but in the meantime the Tigers are devoting all of their effort into picking up a win over top five Texas A&M in College Station.