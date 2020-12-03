The Latest Updates Out of Tuscaloosa for LSU Football Matchup with No. 1 Alabama

Typically during an SEC week, we reach out to the publisher's across the Sports Illustrated FanNation platform to get the thoughts of the week's matchup. Before the LSU-Alabama game was postponed, we reached out to Bama Central to get their thoughts on the game.

The on-field matchup hasn't changed and that piece can be found here. While the matchup hasn't changed much, Alabama and LSU are both facing some different circumstances leading up to the game. Here is the latest facing the No. 1 Crimson Tide before the matchup with the Tigers.

Here are the latest updates from the Crimson Tide sidelines:

After avenging one of its two losses from a season ago last week against Auburn, the Alabama Crimson Tide has turned its eyes to the Bayou Bengals of LSU. Coach Nick Saban has led practice and team meetings virtually due to a positive COVID-19 test but fully expects to be on the sideline inside Tiger Stadium on Saturday night after clearing protocols.



Alabama’s offensive line has been the key to quarterback Mac Jones’ success, who has been on a mission all season to prove doubters wrong, filling in Tua Tagovailoa’s shoes nicely and tossing 23 touchdowns on his way to a Heisman Trophy campaign. Even despite losing Jaylen Waddle, wide receiver DeVonta Smith might be the most valuable non-signal caller in college football as he has caught 27 passes for 518 yards and eight scores over the last three games.



Not to mention, running back Najee Harris has found the end zone 17 times in 2020. The Crimson Tide is extremely balanced with one of the most efficient offenses in the county and that will bode well going up against an inexperienced Tigers' squad.



Defensively, Alabama has improved steadily since giving up almost 650 yards of total offense to Ole Miss back in October. Over the last 18 quarters, opponents have only managed three touchdowns on the Crimson Tide. Freshman defensive back Malachi Moore has come along greatly, leading the team in interceptions with three and senior linebacker Dylan Moses has captained the unit well since missing all of last season with an ACL tear.



Against LSU, expect offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian and company to unleash and throw everything at Bo Pelini as Alabama will look to have similar success that Mississippi State and Missouri had versus the Tigers through the air. LSU’s star corner Derek Stingley Jr. let Smith run wild last year (7 catches, 213 yards, two touchdowns) and I see Alabama attacking him again all night.

LSU hasn’t scored a point on Alabama in Baton Rouge since 2014 and the Crimson Tide defense would love to keep that streak alive and well. With how the Tigers’ offense has looked at times, there is a chance a goose egg happens again. This is also a game where revenge is a huge factor given Coach O’s locker-room comments and the on-field celebration from last year’s loss. I don’t really see the Crimson Tide letting off the gas at all in this one.