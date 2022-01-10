LSU Loses Fourth Receiver to NCAA Transfer Portal

LSU took another hit to its talented receiver core on Monday when it was reported that Alex Adams has entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal. Adams becomes the fourth Tigers receiver to enter his name in the portal this offseason.

He joins a talented group in Koy Moore, Deion Smith and Trey Palmer to all enter their names in the portal during LSU's transition to a new coaching staff. Of the four, Palmer is the only one who has made his next destination public, electing to join former receivers coach Mickey Joseph at Nebraska.

The purple and gold are certainly not in a bad spot with their receiver room as junior superstar Kayshon Boutte as well as rising young freshman talent in Brian Thomas, Malik Nabers, Jack Bech and Chris Hilton are all expected to take on heavy roles with the team. The Tigers also have veteran Jaray Jenkins who very well could return next season after being a consistent threat the last two seasons.

Wide receivers coach still has yet to be officially announced with the 2021 season officially set to come to a close with Alabama and Georgia squaring off Monday night. Whoever Kelly brings in to coach this group will have an embarrassment of riches at their disposal, not to mention the recent addition of freshman Landon Ibieta to the 2022 class.

Receiver is the one position group LSU really doesn't have to worry about much in terms of talent and finding the right coach to fill that spot could truly unlock this group.

While Adams is another loss for this group, LSU sits in a great position at receiver as one of the deepest groups in the SEC heading into next season.