LSU Football Defensive End Ali Gaye Announces Return for 2021 Season

LSU picked up a huge addition to the 2021 roster when junior defensive end Ali Gaye announced on social media that he'd be returning for another season in Baton Rouge.

The JUCO transfer out of Garden City Community College was a late addition to the 2020 class and immediately won the coaching staff over with his offseason preparation. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit last spring, while most of his teammates were sent home, Gaye stayed in Baton Rouge to train on his own.

"I know it wasn't going to be given to me so I know I had to work to earn my position," Gaye told reporters in October. "There were a lot of guys ahead of me and I had to look up to those guys and see how things work in order for me to earn the position I'm in right now. I can only get better. I'm not really focused on personal stats, I'm just having fun."

Starting in the Mississippi State game, Gaye was one of the surprise breakouts on the LSU defense a season ago and becomes one of the top returning players to the roster next year. In his first season with the Tigers, he was without a doubt the most disruptive pass rusher on the roster, recording 32 tackles, 9.5 tackles for a loss, two sacks and six pass breakups in 10 appearances.

"Ali Gaye, Ali was raw when he came here. I gotta give Bill Busch credit. He recruited him just like he recruited Joe Burrow, and he believed he could play," Orgeron said back in October. "Bill came back and said, Ali runs well, let's take him, and Ali's scheme is work hard. I think he is going to be a high pick, first, second, third round pick. He's going to play in the NFL. He's got the size. Hopefully he stays for two years, don't get too good."