FootballBasketballBaseballTiger ChatThe Tiger Den
Search

LSU Football Defensive End Ali Gaye Announces Return for 2021 Season

Gaye returns as the most disruptive pass rusher for the Tigers in 2020
Author:
Publish date:

LSU picked up a huge addition to the 2021 roster when junior defensive end Ali Gaye announced on social media that he'd be returning for another season in Baton Rouge.

The JUCO transfer out of Garden City Community College was a late addition to the 2020 class and immediately won the coaching staff over with his offseason preparation. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit last spring, while most of his teammates were sent home, Gaye stayed in Baton Rouge to train on his own.

"I know it wasn't going to be given to me so I know I had to work to earn my position," Gaye told reporters in October. "There were a lot of guys ahead of me and I had to look up to those guys and see how things work in order for me to earn the position I'm in right now. I can only get better. I'm not really focused on personal stats, I'm just having fun."

Starting in the Mississippi State game, Gaye was one of the surprise breakouts on the LSU defense a season ago and becomes one of the top returning players to the roster next year. In his first season with the Tigers, he was without a doubt the most disruptive pass rusher on the roster, recording 32 tackles, 9.5 tackles for a loss, two sacks and six pass breakups in 10 appearances.

"Ali Gaye, Ali was raw when he came here. I gotta give Bill Busch credit. He recruited him just like he recruited Joe Burrow, and he believed he could play," Orgeron said back in October. "Bill came back and said, Ali runs well, let's take him, and Ali's scheme is work hard. I think he is going to be a high pick, first, second, third round pick. He's going to play in the NFL. He's got the size. Hopefully he stays for two years, don't get too good."

USATSI_14987402
Football

LSU Football Defensive End Ali Gaye Announces Return for 2021 Season

USATSI_14247328 (1)
Football

LSU Cornerback Derek Stingley Named First-Team All-American by AFCA

USATSI_13734885
Football

Report: LSU Football to Promote Analyst Russ Callaway to Full Time Coaching Position

tristan leigh.jfif
Football

What Would the Ideal Finish to the LSU Football 2021 Recruiting Class Look Like?

USATSI_15246091
Football

LSU Kicker Cade York Notches Another All-American Honor to His 2020 Season

USATSI_15375082
Basketball

LSU Basketball's Depth, Culture On Full Display In Dominant SEC Opening Win Over Texas A&M

USATSI_13844700
Football

Could LSU's Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase Reunite in the NFL?

USATSI_15336336
Football

Film Review: What Is LSU Football Getting In Newest Inside Linebacker Navonteque Strong?

USATSI_15374882
Basketball

LSU Puts Up Stellar Effort in Dominant 77-54 SEC Opening Win Over Texas A&M