News: LSU Defensive End Ali Gaye to Undergo Season Ending Surgery

LSU defensive end Ali Gaye is expected to undergo season ending surgery, adding to an evergrowing list of injuries on the Tigers defense, a source confirmed to LSUCountry.

Gaye, who left last weekend's Kentucky game with what LSU radio reported was a "stinger," returned after a breakout 2020 campaign that saw him accumulate 9.5 tackles for a loss. The news of Gaye's season ending surgery was first reported by The Athletic's Brody Miller.

This season, Gaye recorded 19 tackles and 2.5 sacks despite missing two games earlier in the season. One of the leaders of this defense alongside Anthony, LSU will now likely be rolling with BJ Ojulari, Maason Smith and a few freshmen such as Landon Jackson or Saivion Jones who could wiggle their way into the rotation.

LSU is already without fellow pass rusher Andre Anthony, who went down with an injury that required season ending surgery as well. In total, the Tigers will be without seven players against Florida on the defensive side of the ball who were considered starters.

In addition to Gaye and Anthony, cornerbacks Derek Stingley and Elias Ricks, safety Major Burns, defensive tackle Joseph Evans and linebacker Jared Small will all be out with various injuries. On the bright side, all signs point to Glen Logan being able to return to an LSU defensive line that all of the sudden is running low on bodies.

On the offensive side of the ball, wide receiver Kayshon Boutte is out for the year with an ankle injury and freshman receiver Deion Smith is "likely out" with an injury as well. Smith was not seen at either practice open to the media this week.