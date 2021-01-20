Four LSU Football Rookies Named To NFL All-Rookie Team By PWFA

With 14 NFL draft picks in last year's class, the probability of at least a few LSU rookies turning in stellar first-year seasons was likely. On Tuesday, four former LSU Tigers were named to the Pro Football Writers of America All-Rookie team.

Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson, Denver Broncos center Lloyd Cushenberry, Seattle Seahawks guard Damien Lewis and Baltimore Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen all represented the purple and gold on the All-Rookie team. Jefferson was named to the Pro-Bowl and was also an All-Pro selection after breaking the NFL record for receiving yards by a rookie receiver with 1,400.

The 22nd pick and fifth receiver taken in the 2020 draft, Jefferson along with Justin Herbert figure to be the two favorites to win the Offensive Rookie of the Year award.

"It's crazy to say I grew up watching players all over the league doing the same stuff that I'm doing now," Jefferson said. "To actually be in the position that I watched and doing the things I dreamt of doing my whole life, man, it's really unbelievable. It doesn't even feel real to me."

Cushenberry started all 16 games for the Broncos and had an up and down season after being a third round selection in last April's draft. He was ranked by Pro Football Focus as the 37th center in the league last year, which was dead last. A more traditional offseason of development should help Cushenberry become a more consistent player.

Lewis was a starter for the Seahawks in 2020 as a rookie and immediately asserted himself as one of the premier run blocking linemen in the NFL. In addition his 91% pass block win rate was second among rookies and figures to be a key cog to the Seahawks offensive line for years to come.

“Damien had a terrific season to play almost every snap of the year,” coach Pete Carroll said. “He played some center during the season. He’s going to be a fantastic football player. And he’s a championship kid, too. Tough as (heck) and really smart. You can truly count on the guy.”

Queen led the Ravens with 105 tackles and also finished with three sacks, 10 quarterback hits, two fumble returns and two forced fumbles. The first-round LSU linebacker is on a short list for Defensive Rookie of the Year, though Chase Young figures to be the favorite to ultimately win that award.