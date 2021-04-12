FootballBasketballBaseballTiger ChatThe Tiger DenSI.com
LSU Football to Allow Fans Into 2021 Spring Game

Gates to open at 11 a.m. and admission will be free
LSU announced on Monday that fans will be welcomed to the annual spring game, which is set to kickoff at noon on Saturday, April 17. Admission to the game will be free of charge with the gates opening at 11 a.m. 

Masks will be required for entry into the game as LSU continues to practice social distancing throughout the lower bowl of the stadium. In addition, LSU fans will get to experience the first Tiger Walk in over a year as they're encouraged to cheer on the Tigers as they walk down Victory Hill at 10:30 a.m. 

Concessions will be available for patrons as well and kickoff will be broadcast on SEC Network+ for fans who aren't able to make it to the game on Saturday. 

All eyes figure to be on the quarterback competition, something that coach Ed Orgeron talked about a lot during his press conference with the media last week. Fans can expect all four quarterbacks to have opportunity in the game this weekend.

“We’re gonna give them all a fair shot. We said we were gonna give them all a fair shot throughout the spring and there will be a time at camp where two guys have to get the reps and we’re gonna have to make that decision but we’re not close to making it right now," Orgeron said. "There’s a lot of reps to go and all four of them are doing well. I thought Myles had a great day last Thursday but you know what, it changes everyday. Those guys are battling and I’m very proud of them.”

