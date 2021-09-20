LSU Defensive End Andre Anthony to Miss Rest of Season With Injury

The news is out on LSU defensive end Andre Anthony, who went down with a knee injury in the first half of the win over Central Michigan.

Anthony, who had got off to an excellent start to his last season in Baton Rouge, will miss the remainder of the year with the injury, Ed Orgeron confirmed Monday.

"What an outstanding Tiger, outstanding leader," Orgeron said. "We absolutely love him, he has a season ending injury and it's sad news. He was having a good season, he's gonna be unavailable but he's gonna be with us."

After the game, Anthony immediately went to social media to send his gratitude for the well wishes he received.

"Thank you to everyone who has reached out, I really appreciate all the love and support," Anthony said on Sunday in a message posted to Twitter. "Please keep me in your prayers. It’s in Gods hands, praying and hoping for the best."

In three appearances this season, Anthony was on track for a giant season, recording four tackles for a loss and 3.5 sacks while on the field. The Tigers are currently leading the country in sacks, in large part because of his performance against McNeese in week two of the season.

The Tigers will now move forward with Ali Gaye and BJ Ojulari as the primary edge rushers on the team, though it should be noted LSU also tried interior lineman Maason Smith out at defensive end during the Central Michigan game as well. LSU also has freshmen Saivion Jones and Zavier Carter who have seen little to no play time in the first three weeks.

Orgeron said that a three man rotation of Gaye, Ojulari and Smith will be used on the outside.

“I thought our defensive line played good,” Orgeron said after the Central Michigan game. “They gave us max protect and we got five sacks. I thought we would get more. But give them credit, they did a good job protecting.”