A Look at LSU Football Recruit, 2023 QB Arch Manning's Sophomore Tape

Here’s a first look at the film of Arch Manning, the grandson of Archie Manning and the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning.

There’s another Manning on the horizon, and he’s one of the best prospects within the class of 2023. His father, Cooper Manning, was a talented wide receiver before succumbing to a back injury that ended his Ole Miss career, and his two uncles are NFL all-time greats.

During their NFL careers, Peyton Manning threw for 71,940 yards and 539 touchdowns, and Eli Manning passed for 57,023 yards and 366 touchdowns. The youngest Manning is already making his mark as well. He’s playing for the same Isidore Newman School in New Orleans, La. that his father and two uncles played.

The 6-foot-3, 200-pound quarterback passed for 4,081 yards and 53 touchdowns during his first two seasons of high school. That’s truly impressive. Coming from the Manning family, it’s also somewhat expected. Here’s a look at what Manning did well based on his sophomore film.

Manning’s Sophomore Film

Pocket Presence

Manning provided a calmness about himself in the pocket. Even under extreme pressure, Manning continually kept his eyes down the field and allowed himself and his teammates to make plays when the pocket collapsed. Many college quarterbacks and even NFL quarterbacks struggle with this aspect of quarterback play.

For Manning to already do well with keeping his eyes on his intended targets at such any stage of his development is a tremendous sign of his future capabilities. That’s not all when discussing Manning’s pocket presence.

He’s also consistent with his balance. Minus a defender being directly in front of him, Manning did a nice job of going through his footwork without wasted motion. He also utilized a pretty consistent throwing motion each time he passed the football from the pocket. The last point is of great importance because it helps accuracy and creates more velocity on the football.

Natural Motion

Manning throws with good velocity by throwing primarily over the top. He does not possess any unusual or concerning aspects of his motion. His delivery, combined with his height, will make it harder for defenders to bat down passes at or near the line of scrimmage, and he’s already delivering tight spirals down the field that hit receivers in stride.

Manning’s motion is natural. Some things are just best left alone, and this young man’s throwing motion falls into that category. As he gains more lower body and hip strength, Manning’s motion will generate even more power. He’s going to be a power passer to go along with those great on-the-move passes he makes.

One Aspect That Could Make Manning Unique

It’s early, but the youngest member of the Manning family of quarterbacks seems to possess a special moxy when throwing outside the pocket and on the run. Eli and especially Peyton was considered a pocket passer. Perhaps Arch will be a bit of a blend of his two uncles, mixed in with his father’s natural athleticism. Based on his sophomore film, he’s already accomplished when it comes to making the “wow” pass on the move.

A few of Manning’s passes were absolutely jaw-dropping completions. The timing and touch were tremendous, and Manning made the throws off balance. Throwing across one’s body, regardless of the age of the player, proves to be quite difficult. Considering Manning did that multiple times for long touchdowns shows that he’s not only physically talented, but understands the nuances of making a play as a true signal caller.

Final Thoughts

The youngest of the Manning family will be under unparalleled scrutiny moving forward. He’s the youngest member of Football’s leading family. Even with all the pressure and all the hype, he’s already proven to be a big-time player.

A strong arm, ability to throw in the run and/or pass the football from unusual positions, and a natural throwing motion are but some of Manning’s attributes. It’s going to be exciting to watch this young man grow as a quarterback during his last two seasons of high school football.