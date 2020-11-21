FootballBasketballBaseballTiger ChatThe Tiger Den
Live Gameday Updates/Thread: LSU Football at Arkansas

Tigers in search of first win in a month after three week delay
Pregame

LSU will face a depleted Arkansas roster in terms of numbers as coach Sam Pittman said this week that the Razorbacks were facing an uphill climb due to COVID-19 quarantine numbers.

The odds haven’t moved all that much as the Tigers bounce back and forth from a one point favorite to one point underdogs. Keep in mind, Missouri was missing seven key starters including a number of receivers yet was still able to win 45-41.

TJ Finley figures to draw his third start at quarterback but will need to be careful with the ball as Arkansas leads the SEC with 13 interceptions. Junior quarterback Myles Brennan was seen in pregame warmups tossing the ball. Orgeron has said there hasn't been a final decision on shutting him down for the season.

The Tigers will also be getting offensive tackle Dare Rosenthal back on Saturday against the Razorbacks after being reinstated earlier this week. Rosenthal came back in great shape according to Orgeron and will, if nothing else, provide some depth this weekend for the LSU o-line. 

Cam Wire figures to be the starter at left tackle but don't be surprised to see Rosenthal receive some snaps as well.

Ed Orgeron said this last week of practice was the best he's seen out of his team this season and the Tigers are more than ready to face another opponent. 

"It started Monday in the weight room and these guys decided that the standard of performance is unacceptable," Orgeron said. "We're hungry to go prove what we've been doing the last three weeks, we've been working our tails off."

