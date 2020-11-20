Tiger Predictions: LSU Finds a Way Against Depleted Arkansas Team

This season's LSU and Arkansas teams are in a very similar position this 2020 season which is something that if written before the season, not many people would believe. The Tigers and Razorbacks both lie below .500 and at the moment appear destined for losing records.

While the Tigers are just coming off a COVID-19 spike that quarantined multiple starters and postponed the Alabama game, now it is Arkansas that is going through its own spell of a COVID-19 spike. Coach Sam Pittman says the Razorbacks have met the roster requirements and look forward to taking on the Tigers this weekend but those numbers have slowly increased throughout the week, leaving some doubt.

“We’ve had some positives this week that certainly will affect our football team,” Pittman said this week. “But per numbers mandated by the SEC, we’re still within that number ratio, so we’re looking forward to playing.”

So while the game is still on, here are some predictions for this weekend.

Score Prediction: LSU 34, Arkansas 30

This is a matchup that can go any number of ways for the Tigers mainly because week in and week out, we've seen a different LSU team in each of the first five games of the season. There's no denying that LSU needs a win but it's going to be challenging considering the circumstances.

The Tigers have just now received many of its players back at practice from quarantine this week and while coach Ed Orgeron says the focus has been there all week, it'll nonetheless presents a number of problems.

Two weeks of no practice is a detriment to any young player and Orgeron revealed this week that the Tigers weren't able to scrimmage the last few weeks, which meant no tackling. Tackling has been an issue for this defense even when the team was relatively healthy.

So with only a handful of practices to not only get their feet wet on the practice field but master the gameplan (which has also been an issue this season), it's not exactly a winning formula. LSU will need big time performances out of its players that have been at practice, including freshman quarterback TJ Finley.

Finley has shown to be a quality starter and help lead LSU to a win over four quarters but he has been a bit turnover prone. Against an Arkansas defense that has forced 13 interceptions this season, it'll be key that Finley takes care of the football.

"TJ's been great, he's a very confident quarterback. He's doing a great job of stepping in and being a leader on this team," receiver Terrace Marshall said. "I couldn't be more proud of him."

Establishing the run and relying on weapons like Marshall and Arik Gilbert, who are both coming off of subpar performances against Auburn will be keys this weekend in Fayettevile. That all starts up front with the offensive line, a unit that Orgeron was disappointed with and the return of Dare Rosenthal should bolster the unit somewhat.

On defense, winning the turnover battle is something the Tigers have done well all season until the Auburn matchup. They were among the leaders in the SEC and facing an Arkansas defense with a propensity to force mistakes, the Tigers will want to, at the very least, match those game altering plays.

Even with not playing the last two weeks, LSU is No. 4 in the conference with 14 sacks and lead the SEC in fumble recoveries as well.

"We're going on the road, we have to win the turnover battle. Let's do a great job this week of making sure we're taking care of the ball," Orgeron said. "We went to Auburn, we didn't win the turnover battle. We've got to win the line of scrimmage. You've got to be physical. Arkansas is a physical football team starts with the turnover battle. This week it will be big emphasis on securing the ball and taking it away. They're a plus-8. We're a plus-4."

Just how many Arkansas starters are impacted because of COVID-19 protocols this weekend will ultimately be the tell tale sign of this matchup but if most are in the lineup, particularly in the secondary, this game figures to be a tight contest. In the end, depleted numbers help LSU escape a tough Arkansas team by the skin of its teeth.