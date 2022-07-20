LSU Athletics Makes History After MLB Draft

LSU athletics achieved quite the feat after the 2022 MLB Draft, becoming the only school with a first round pick in the 2022 NFL, NBA and MLB drafts. This program has solidified themselves as a top school in each major sport, joining rare company.

It all started with gifted cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. getting selected by the Houston Texans No. 3 overall in the 2022 NFL Draft. The lockdown corner, when fully healthy and focused, is undoubtedly one of the top prospects in this draft class from a talent and physical traits perspective.

After playing just 10 games the last two seasons, there were some questions swirling around just where Stingley would fall, but those were all answered after showing out at LSU Pro Day.

Stingley was the first domino to fall, but the next came when the 2022 SEC 6th Man of the Year heard his name called in the NBA Draft last month.

LSU basketball standout Tari Eason was selected 17th overall by the Houston Rockets in the 2022 NBA Draft.

The Rockets are getting a physical, two-way player in Eason. A defensive menace, he’s proven to be a do-it-all player in his lone year with the Tigers. He averaged 16.9 points and 6.6 rebounds off the bench last season and his all-around game showed during his Las Vegas Summer League performance.

The Cincinnati transfer burst onto the scene rather quickly for the Tigers, playing to his role beautifully coming off the bench. As his production grew, as did NBA interest, with Eason’s name ultimately coming off the board in the first-round of last month’s draft.

The final piece to cap off this milestone for the LSU athletics department came when LSU slugger Jacob Berry came off the board No. 6 overall to the Miami Marlins in the MLB Draft.

Berry became the first Tiger selected in the 1st round since 2017, where Alex Lange was selected by the Chicago Cubs.

The second-team All-America performer and second-team All-SEC selection batted a team-high .370 with nine doubles, 15 homers, 48 RBI and 47 runs on his way to become a coveted pick in this year’s draft.

It’s a tremendous feat for this LSU program. Escaping the mold of dominating in just football and baseball, each sport this university attains has consistently exceeded expectations. With two new faces leading the basketball program in Matt McMahon and Kim Mulkey, it’s safe to say each team is in good hands.

Not to mention head coach Jay Johnson just completing his first year at the helm of LSU baseball. His history as a recruiter and developing rich talent has shown and it’s only going to become that much greater at LSU.

With a myriad of new coaches in Baton Rouge, this trend of first round draft picks will continue, and this 2022 feat is the start of a new beginning in LSU athletics.