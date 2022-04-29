Skip to main content

LSU Cornerback Derek Stingley Drafted by Houston Texans No. 3 Overall

Stingley saw draft stock surge over last week, gets rewarded for elite measurable and unmatched potential

It's another year and another LSU star landing in the top 10 of the NFL draft. On Thursday evening, cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. was drafted No. 3 overall by the Houston Texans in the first round of the 2022 draft. 

Stingley, a lockdown corner when fully healthy and focused, is undoubtedly one of the top prospects in this draft class from a talent and physical traits perspective. After playing just 10 games the last two seasons, there were some questions swirling around just where Stingley should fall but those were all answered after being cleared just before LSU's pro day.

Stingley had a stellar pro day performance, where he ran a 4.37 40-yard dash and jumped a 38.5 inch vertical in front of all 32 NFL teams. Those are the kind of numbers scouts and NFL front office decision makers love to see, especially considering the physical gifts and technique he plays with when on the field.

"They all love what I went out there and did," Stingley said at his pro day. "I've spoken to a lot of teams but the message from them was they wanted me to come out and be me and that's what I did. "I don't do a lot of talking so they just wanna know who I am."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

When on the field and in a good situation, there is arguably no better prospect in this year's draft class. He can seamlessly fit onto any defense because of his unique coverage skills in man and really showed improvement in zone over his career as well. 

LSU has watched as six players have gone in the top six selections over the last six draft classes including Ja'Marr Chase, Joe Burrow, Devin White, Leonard Fournette and Jamal Adams, with Stingley joining that group tonight. 

A playmaker who recorded six interceptions and over 20 passes defended in his freshman season, the Texans are hoping that version of Stingley is the one they see at the NFL level. If it is, he's a perennial pro bowl, All-Pro and defensive anchor for any team, particularly one like Houston that is looking to fill holes pretty much all over the place. 

Stingley will now begin an NFL career with as high as expectations as can be on a top three draft pick.

LSU Tigers

USATSI_17945690
Basketball

LSU Lands First High End Recruit of Matt McMahon Era in Forward Jalen Reed

By Glen West4 hours ago
0EB3E394-679A-40C5-A934-A49D51C37662
Football

2023 Cornerback Jordan Matthews Would Fill Huge Need for In State LSU

By Brian Smith8 hours ago
USATSI_16967248
Football

Evaluating a Deep LSU Football Receivers Room After Spring Camp

By Zack Nagy10 hours ago
USATSI_18035603
Football

How to Watch LSU Football at 2022 NFL Draft

By Glen WestApr 27, 2022
551C1192-5E54-46F1-AC2D-0E6FC78C959F
Football

Louisiana Recruits Flying Under the Radar in Upcoming Classes

By Glen WestApr 27, 2022
USATSI_17964301
Football

Three LSU Players Who Made Biggest Jump in Spring Football

By Glen WestApr 27, 2022
USATSI_16785969
Football

Report: LSU Defensive Lineman Joseph Evans Enters Transfer Portal

By Glen WestApr 26, 2022
reyzelman tulane
Baseball

LSU Pitching Hitting its Stride As Tigers Shift Focus To Second Straight Home SEC Series

By Glen WestApr 26, 2022