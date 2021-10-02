Live Gameday Updates/Thread: LSU Football vs Auburn

LSU looks to go 2-0 in conference play with redemption matchup against Auburn

Pregame

LSU freshman Sage Ryan is dressed out tonight for the first time of his career. Would certainly add some quality depth in the secondary. Was having a very good offseason before going down towards the end of fall camp.

Cam Wire listed as the projected starter at left tackle, freshmen Brian Thomas and Deion Smith earn nod next to Kayshon Boutte.

Ed Orgeron has spent the last 20 minutes or so welcoming some of the nation's top recruits at midfield for a quick chat. Has spoken with at least five players.

Plenty of recruits down on the field prior to this game.

Former QB TJ Finley chats it up with some of his former LSU teammates.

The headline coming into the game was which quarterback for Auburn would win out in practice. It turns out the group will stick with veteran Bo Nix to start the game according to a report from AL.com but don't be surprised if TJ Finley gets in at some point during tonight's matchup.

How this front seven handles running backs Tank Bigsby and Jarquez Hunter, a group that's averaging 257 rushing yards a game.

LSU will get some help back on the offensive line with Cam Wire and Charles Turner expected to return up front. The depth on the offensive line has been a question mark all season and there will be plenty of rotating throughout this game.

Establishing some kind of running attack early would be a big boost to this offense that has pretty much relied on the arm of Max Johnson to this point. Johnson has looked much more comfortable in the face of pressure the last two weeks and that will need to carry over against an Auburn defense that has been able to get into the backfield and create havoc.

LSU Captains: Avery Atkins, Cordale Flott, Jaray Jenkins, Jontre Kirklin and Soni Fonua

The Tigers have arrived and started coming out for their pregame warmups.