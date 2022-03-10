Veteran Linebackers Micah Baskerville, Mike Jones Crucial to LSU's Stability on Defense

Baskerville, Jones will be asked to lead this linebacker group in spring, undoubtedly will be given every opportunity to earn job

As the Tigers prepare for their first spring under head coach Brian Kelly, the new era of LSU football begins. With major changes on the defensive side of the ball, veteran leadership will play a large part in gaining continuity.

Returning Micah Baskerville and Mike Jones Jr. at the linebacker position, it gives this unit a calming effect both on the field and in the locker room. In a room that will feature the two veterans along with Greg Penn III, Josh White and South Carolina transfer Kolbe Fields, it’ll be important that both Baskerville and Jones continue elevating their game and carrying their momentum to close out last season into the spring.

A hot topic of conversation for the Tigers defense will be freshmen linebackers Harold Perkins and DeMario Tolan. The blue-chip recruits have the chance to learn under both Baskerville and Jones to develop their game with a high chance they see significant snaps as true freshmen.

This new coaching staff understood the importance of bringing back players from last season. Despite a roster overhaul and many changes at the top of this staff, persuading Baskerville to remain a piece of this roster was a top priority. One of the few players left from the Tigers 2019 championship run, to keep apart of the winning culture and let it rub off on those around him is key.

For Baskerville, it’s been a rollercoaster ride from a production standpoint, but finishing the 2021 season on a high note gives him the chance to have a productive spring. Learning from one of his best friends and Butkus Award Finalist, Damone Clark, 2022 could be a breakout year for Baskerville.

Another bright spot to this linebacker room will be Clemson transfer Jones Jr. returning to Death Valley. Entering year two for the Tigers, Jones may not have had the expected playing time and production in his first season with LSU, but a chance to leave his mark in 2022, the sky is the limit. He was glued to the bench for much of the beginning of the season but Jones gradually made more of an impact over the final weeks, some of the most impressive play from the defense all season.

Both Baskerville and Jones bring experience and a winning pedigree with them to this new era of LSU football. Jones had his share of success during his time at Clemson while Baskerville has clearly been a part of the highs LSU football has had over the years.

This revamped defense the Tigers bring into spring will feature a myriad of transfers and key pieces to the Tigers 2022 recruiting class. The importance of Baskerville, who has been through it all with the Bayou Bengals, is a major piece to a locker room that will be new to learning the pillars of success this LSU program expects.

It’s a fresh start for LSU football. After a productive offseason, adding many positions of need along the way, head coach Brian Kelly is on a mission to get this team back to competing for national championships.

Getting two poised, experienced players in both Baskerville and Jones back in the huddle for spring, it gives LSU a pair of leaders to get this group ready for battle as they prepare for the 2022 season.