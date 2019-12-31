Ed Orgeron Says LSU is 'Close' to Finalizing Contract Extension with Passing Game Coordinator Joe Brady

The hot topic in college football this year has revolved around an LSU offense that has been revived and thrived under offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger and passing game coordinator Joe Brady.

LSU leads the nation in total offense (564.2) and scoring offense (48.9) in 2019 under Ensminger and Brady's wing. When coach Ed Orgeron brought Brady in, he knew Ensminger would be receptive of the move and the two have worked side by side with prosperity this season as Brady implemented the spread offense.

With the level of success LSU has had on that side of the ball, naturally the young 'wunderkind' Brady has popped up on the lists of many college and NFL coordinator jobs. Orgeron has said multiple times the administration 'has a plan in place' for retaining Brady and Tuesday went into a little more detail about the current status of the negotiations.

"We still have a couple of weeks left but I do feel Joe is going to be a Tiger," Orgeron said. "I feel like everything is just about wrapped up and I feel good about where we are. You know with football you never can tell what's going to happen but I do feel Joe is going to be here with us at LSU. We have things not completely wrapped up but we're very close."

Reports surfaced Monday that Brady would be the top interest for a OC job if current Baltimore Ravens defensive coordinator Wink Martindale were to get a head coaching job.

Orgeron said athletic director Scott Woodward has been instrumental throughout the process and any contract extension wouldn't be finalized until the weeks after the national championship game.

"We have a plan with all of the coaching staff members about after the season what would be appropriate," Orgeron said. "It was just a preliminary plan that we worked on and that's it."