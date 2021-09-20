LSU Edge Rusher BJ Ojulari Named SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week

Following an impressive performance against Central Michigan, LSU sophomore defensive lineman BJ Ojulari was named the SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week.

Ojulari recorded three tackles and 2.5 sacks in the win over the Chippewas, bringing his season total up to 4.5 sacks, which is tied for the best in the country. It's the second time Ojulari has earned the player of the week nod from the conference, the first time coming in the Tigers' win over South Carolina in 2020.

The LSU defensive line put a hurting on Central Michigan, combining for five sacks and 15 tackles for a loss in the 49-21 win. Ojulari earned the start with Ali Gaye out for a second straight game and is making a case to be a three down edge rusher for the purple and gold. One of the main goals heading into the game was to shut down the Chippewas rushing attack and Ojulari played a hand in that as well as Central Michigan rushed for just 56 yards on the afternoon.

It's not yet known the severity of the injury to Andre Anthony, who went down with a knee injury in the first half. Ojulari's presence will be needed much more moving forward if both Anthony and Gaye are forced to miss any more time. Ojulari said after the game the Tigers defensive line feel like it gained some confidence heading into SEC play.

"I believe this was one of those games where we needed to find our confidence and build our identity," Ojulari said. "That was the LSU defense you saw tonight so as we go into SEC play we just want to continue that effort, that intensity."