LSU Football Getting a "True Leader" in 2022 Offensive Lineman Bo Bordelon

At nearly 6-foot-6 and 270 pounds, Bo Bordelon is an absolute menace on the football field, but the LSU commit is turning heads off the gridiron.

After transferring to Isadore Newman to finish up his high school ball, the talented offensive lineman has already established himself as the leader in the locker room.

“He puts his life into it, he works with his teammates and on his own,” said Newman Coach Nelson Stewart. “He's a leader in every sense of the word. He met his teammates on zoom in late June and by the time November came he was the one they were looking to.”

Bordelon’s work ethic is one of his biggest attributes as the talented junior continues making tremendous strides on the football field, putting in all the work to be as versatile as possible. Not a highly recruited prospect out of Newman, Bordelon just kept working extremely hard until he got the phone call he'd been waiting for.

When LSU came calling with an offer Jan. 19, it took Bordelon 12 days to make up his mind, he wanted to be a Tiger. Stewart says that the offseason work Bordelon's put in will help with versatility once he arrives to LSU.

“He can play guard, he can play tackle but the ability to run block and protect the edge, the ability to understand the game,” said Stewart. “He understands protections and gap integrity and what you need to do and does whatever you ask him to do.”

Isadore Newman is headlined by five-star quarterback and LSU target, Arch Manning, but doing the dirty work to keep his talented gunslinger protected is what makes Bordelon so important to his team’s success. His desire to win is what separates him from the rest of the pack.

“He was our first all-state tackle since 1978 and changed the entire mentality of our team,” said Coach Stewart. “I don't look at stars or rankings but I certainly feel he's as fine a lineman in this part of the country."

Bordelon has the ability to help LSU in a multitude of ways. Ashe grows into his body and sharpens his skill set, LSU knows it’s going to be signing a flexible offensive lineman that can help in an abundance of ways.

Following his father’s footsteps and becoming an LSU Tiger has always been the dream for Bordelon. His father, Ben, was an LSU offensive lineman in the mid 1990's, earning an All-SEC nod before spending a full season with the San Diego Chargers.

"Once Coach O called him, he tried to hold out but that's all he's ever wanted and he said he wants to win championships and I don't need to be wooed or recruited," Stewart said.

While Bordelon prepares for his senior season at Newman, the LSU commit looks to build up his body and continue to add weight to his sturdy frame. The son of LSU great, and All-SEC lineman, Ben Bordelon, Bo has the ability to shine under the bright lights of Death Valley just as his father did a few decades ago.

Going back 22 years with the program, Stewarts says Bordelon, an All-State offensive lineman for the Greenies, is the best o-lineman Newman has had in his tenure.

"I've been here going back 22 years and certainly in the modern era, he's the finest offensive lineman we've ever had. I have never, at least in my tenture, seen someone that is that balanced in terms of what you want," Stewart said. "He plays with leverage, he has great striking ability and he attacks his deficiencies. He's been very good in a run heavy offense but he's been phenatical in improving his pass blocking and from what I've seen he's a different player."