    •
    December 8, 2021
    News: Brad Davis to Remain on LSU Staff as Offensive Line Coach

    Davis a beloved figure in the Tigers' locker room, known as one of the elite o-line recruiters
    LSU offensive line coach Brad Davis is staying with the Tigers, the program announced officially on Wednesday. 

    Davis, who is currently LSU's interim coach, is the first coach on the current staff who has been retained by new head coach Brian Kelly.

    “Brad Davis is an exceptional teacher of the game and leader of young men, and his passion and dedication to this university and this community are second to none,” Kelly said. “Our offensive line has made tremendous strides under his leadership this season, and his expertise and technical knowledge of offensive line play will remain vital to our program. We are thrilled he will continue to recruit and develop elite student-athletes at LSU.”

    Davis is well respected in the locker room, particularly among the offensive linemen despite just joining the program back in June. It's a move that will allow some stability on the current staff. LSU's offensive line had its issues this year with continuity as the Tigers started 11 different players throughout the course of 2021. 

    In addition to retaining Davis, Brody Miller of The Athletic also reported that Kelly will be bringing Kerry Cooks, who has a background in defensive backs, to the staff. Cooks was most recently with Notre Dame the last two years but it's unknown whether his role will gravitate more towards safeties or cornerbacks. 

    Reading between the tea leaves, it's plausible to surmise that the Tigers won't be holding on to both Daronte Jones and Corey Raymond. It's been reported that Raymond would remain on LSU's staff as one of the premier recruiters and developers of cornerbacks in the country so it'll be interesting to see how that breaks down. 

    An update of the current coaching hires is below:

    Special Teams Coordinator: Brian Polian 

    Associate Head Coach: Frank Wilson 

    Offensive Line: Brad Davis 

    Defensive Assistant: Kerry Cooks

    News: Brad Davis to Remain on LSU Staff as Offensive Line Coach

