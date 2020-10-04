Standout Performances from LSU Football's 41-7 Win Over Vanderbilt

The LSU offense exploded for an efficient performance that was controlled from start to finish. Quarterback Myles Brennan spread the ball out to 11 different Tiger weapons and the running game just might've found a new star in John Emery.

In a game filled with breakout performances, here are three that stood out the most in the Tigers' first win of the 2020 season.

John Emery (RB)

There's no way around this one. Emery was LSU's breakout player of the game thanks to a career-high 103 yards on 12 carries that established the run game from the first quarter and never looked back. Starting with the sophomore's first drive, it became instantly evident that he was poised for a career performance.

A rush of 14 yards, reception for 11 yards and a rush of 11 yards set the tone and set up the Tigers' first touchdown of the evening.

"John has grown up, he's gotten bigger," Orgeron said. "I was teasing him today, he's actually gotta big chest on him now but he's been working out with Tommy Moffitt. He's bigger, stronger but overall I'm so glad with John handling the football and not giving it up. That's the biggest improvement he's made."

Emery must love something about Vanderbilt as his previous career high in rushing yards was set against the Commodores last year. He'll look to continue his hot start to the 2020 season against Missouri next week but there's little doubt that these are the kind of performances LSU thought it'd be getting out of Emery when recruiting him.

Myles Brennan knows how important the power of a running game can be for the pass game and said this team is just getting started.

"Being able to run the ball successfully opens up the passing game and those guys, when they have the ball in their hands, they're gonna make plays," Brennan said. "That's what they do and they do it really well so I'm really proud of those guys but we've still have a lot of work to do."

Jontre Kirklin (WR)

Kirklin has waited his turn for years and the senior finally had the breakout performance he was waiting for. In Saturday's win over the Commodores, Kirklin caught three passes for 65 yards and the first two touchdowns of his career.

The second came off a trick play flea flicker from Brennan that pretty much was the cherry on top of what was a dominant offensive performance.

"Jontre has been a leader for us, I was waiting for him to have his breakout game," Orgeron said. "A guy who's worked very hard, I'm so proud of Jontre. He's one of the team captains this week, had a great attitude all week.

"Jontre was getting open, he was catching the ball, he was making plays, he was getting yards after the catch," Brennan said. "That's what it's all about and that's what we do."

Myles Brennan (QB)

It was hard to not be impressed with Brennan's performance on Saturday night as the junior quarterback played a near perfect game, showing plenty of improvements to use as building blocks moving forward.

His 337 yards and four touchdowns don't come close to telling the full story about his performance. It was his improved poise in the pocket that helped him deliver accurate throws all evening. Against the blitz this season, Brennan is 15-of-22 for 240 yards, four touchdowns and zero interceptions.

The confident demeanor in which he carried himself in the pocket, the improved accuracy and the way he spread the ball around to his playmakers was, at times, reminiscent of last year's offense. Touchdown drives of six, four, three and four plays is exactly the kind of big play ability shown last year but was unknown if it could be done this season.

"He threw some good balls, he came back after his interception and delivered," Orgeron said. "Tonight he stepped up in the pocket, he didn't try to scramble to the right like he did his first game. He was patient, made some big time throws but there are some things he needs to improve on. Overall, was very pleased with Myles."