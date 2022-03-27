LSU QB Myles Brennan Embracing Competition, Staying Healthy in Final Season With Tigers

For Myles Brennan, the chance to come back to Death Valley and finish what he started has been the main message since announcing his return. A sixth-year senior who has battled through it all, it’s his final chance to show LSU faithful what he’s all about on the gridiron.

We’ve seen flashes of Brennan’s pinpoint accuracy when healthy, but it’s been a rollercoaster ride over the years. Winning the starting job in 2020, his phenomenal play through three games showed promise until an abdominal injury cut things short before fully hitting his stride. Losing his entire 2021 season to an arm injury in a freak boating accident, the time is now for Brennan and he knows in order to lead this squad, his health will be the No. 1 priority.

“Obviously number one I need to stay healthy,” Brennan said. “I’ve done an outstanding job of getting in the weight room and getting my body in the right shape.”

Brennan is excited about what he can do on the field with so many weapons next to him throughout camp. Offensively, this unit has a myriad of speedsters for him to get the ball to, and with so many deep threats as well, it gives him the chance to showcase his incredible arm talent.

“Extending plays, being healthy and just going to the right place with the football,” Brennan said. “Making the reads. I know I can throw it. I have a great arm, great arm talent. Just getting the ball in our playmakers hands as quickly as possible.”

For much of Brennan’s time in Baton Rouge, he was learning from upperclassmen on ways to grow as a player. Whether it was Danny Etling, Joe Burrow or others who could provide Brennan with knowledge, he would soak it up like a sponge in the film room.

Now, it’s his turn to act as the teacher, not the student. With true-freshman Walker Howard in the quarterback room next to redshirt freshman Garrett Nussmeier, it’s Brennan who is giving his guys as much information as possible.

“I try and use it and help the younger guys,” Brennan said. “And just share what I learned when I was in their shoes… I try and be the leader like I am. Call me the grandfather or whatever you want to call it, but I just want to at least be able to make an impact on guys younger than me.”

Under a new coach and yet another offensive coordinator, Brennan has the chance to flip the script in this new chapter of his LSU career. With Brian Kelly at the helm, it’s much different than what he’s used to at the quarterback position. Kelly is a hands-on coach when it comes to his signal callers. Something Brennan thinks highly of.

Kelly provides a different coaching style than what most of this squad is used to. Holding players more accountable and wanting to get the most out of each, it sets the tone for what’s to come for this team.

“There’s just so many things. It’s all about accountability,” Brennan said. “His whole thing is about being accountable and doing your job. If everyone does their job, we’ll be just fine.”

When it comes to the on-field game plan, Brennan is ready for this new offense under coordinator Mike Denbrock. The former Cincinnati OC brings a different dynamic to this LSU playbook.

Denbrock loves the RPO and letting his quarterback play their game. Different than what Brennan is used to, he’s ready to take on the challenge and adapt to this new scheme.

“It’s a spread offense. We have the RPO’s. We have the drop backs. We have shotgun. We’ll be under center,” Brennan said. “A lot of the runs. Couldn’t ask for much more as a quarterback. You really have all the ammo to make it happen.”

With spring camp underway, Brennan enters yet another quarterback battle where he looks to earn the starting gig. It’s now or never for the sixth-year senior as he has the chance use his experience to his advantage in one of the most anticipated quarterback competitions in the country.

“You have 15 days to build your resumé… You have 15 chances to go out there,” Brennan said. “It’s a new staff, there’s new players, new coaches, new offense. We’re all starting from ground zero in a sense, but as long as we’re making each other better, everything’s going to take care of itself.”