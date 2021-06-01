Report: LSU's Myles Brennan, Max Johnson to be Counselors at Manning Passing Academy

The Manning Passing Academy is one of the most prestigious offseason events for high school and college quarterbacks around the country. It's a four day camp where some of the nation's top quarterbacks gather for drills and teaching young, high school prospects the position.

After not having the event last year because of the pandemic, it's returning in 2021 on July 15-18 and a pair of LSU quarterbacks will be in attendance. Both Max Johnson and Myles Brennan have been invited to be counselors at the camp, according to a report from The Athletic's Jeff Duncan. Also among those in attendance will be North Carolina's Sam Howell, Clemson's D.J. Uiagalelei, Georgia's J.T. Daniels and Ole Miss' Matt Corral.

This will be a unique experience for Brennan and Johnson as both are competing for the Tigers starting job after the departure of TJ Finley last month from the quarterback room. It's expected that this battle will run well into fall camp this August and that Orgeron and the staff are still not close to making a decision.

“Those guys are neck-and-neck right now.” Orgeron said. “Two great quarterbacks and I believe in both of them. Let the best man win. We will go through camp, and we will decide towards the end of camp who is the best quarterback for our football team.”

Many LSU quarterbacks over the years have accepted the offer to be counselors, including Danny Etling and most recently, Joe Burrow. In 2019, Brennan even attended the camp along with Burrow so he has some experience with the camp already. Ahead of what was to be Burrow's Heisman winning season in 2019, he was asked about the offense and gave his first impressions of the Joe Brady-Steve Ensminger led system.

“Anytime I just get to be mentioned with the Manning name it's a huge honor,” Burrow said after winning the Manning Award in 2019. “I've gotten to know the Manning family the last three quarters of a year and they've been incredible to me. Peyton’s texted me a couple times, just checking in and Archie texted just about every week. So that means a lot and this is a huge honor for me and my family.”