LSU Quarterback Myles Brennan Will Practice for First Time With Team on Wednesday

Glen West

During his weekly SEC teleconference, LSU coach Ed Orgeron revealed that quarterback Myles Brennan will practice with the team for the first time since sustaining a lower body injury against Missouri. Brennan threw a little bit on his own on Monday but will actually dress out for the first time and go through some reps with the team Wednesday with Alabama 10 days out.

Brennan has not practiced since sustaining the injury which has been reported as an abdominal tear and is entering week four of the rehab process.

"We're gonna give him some reps, see how he does and then we're gonna take it day by day but today will be the first day he actually practices with the team," Orgeron said. "He's not gonna take every rep but we'll see how far he can go."

The LSU-Alabama rivalry has proven to be among the more spirited in the SEC over the last 15 years. One of the main focuses this week will be fixing the problems on the field as best they can but another issue that's been brought up in the days since the Auburn loss is the demeanor of the players. 

Orgeron said Monday how he's spoken with the team about sticking together despite the 2-3 start and reiterated that point again on Wednesday.

"It's very challenging right now but we've gotta fix us, there's a lot of mistakes," Orgeron said. "There's a lot of new players but we've gotta learn that in the SEC you must come ready to play every game. You've gotta go through some hard knocks to build that character, that grit that you're gonna need several seasons from now when these young players are gonna learn how to win."

