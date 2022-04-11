Notebook: LSU Putting QB's In Pressure Scenarios, How Team Will Approach No. 7

Brian Kelly is happy with the progress LSU has shown halfway through his first spring session as the Tigers coach. With plenty still to learn about this team and the position battles still taking place, Kelly hit on a number of topics following the second full week of practice.

Here were a few other takeaways from Kelly's latest press conference with the media:

LSU Applying Pressure Scenarios for QB's, Offense During Spring

The quarterback competition has been the talk of spring camp and most recently the four players vying for one spot were put in a little bit of a different situation. Part of playing the position is being able to handle the pressure moments and that's been a key element the coaching staff graded over the weekend with a pressure drill for the offense.

Myles Brennan, Jayden Daniels and Garrett Nussmeier all had moments where they have moved the ball down field but Kelly was most impressed with how each responded in those high pressure scenarios.

Kelly complimented the impact that quarterbacks coach Joe Sloan has had in preparing the quarterbacks for those pressure situations. How to protect themselves more than anything in those situations, primarily knowing where the check downs are is what Kelly and the coaches were able to see during those periods of practice over the weekend.

"We wanted to put them in pressure situations because we clearly wanted to see how are they processing? Is the ball coming out on time? Are they guys that can handle pressure?" Kelly said. "The one thing they do really well, especially the veterans, they handle it very well.

John Emery in a Good Place Mentally

A reengaged Emery has done wonders for what this offense could be in the fall and Kelly is seeing the change in his everyday approach. At the very start of spring, Kelly admitted he didn't know what to expect with the junior running back, who was deemed academically ineligible for the 2021 season.

But Emery has taken the last few months by storm and by all accounts is excelling on and off the field. A year ago there was a strong belief he was ready to break out for the Tigers in the backfield and while time will tell, there's no doubt a healthy Emery will do wonders for this offense next season.

"It's really about John being in a better place mentally than physically. He's not as distracted, he's focused on what's most important and for him it's his academics and football," Kelly said. "Really proud of the progress he's made in my short time here. We're gonna see him play for us this fall because of that and that's all on him. He had to make that decision and good for him."

What Will Kelly Do With No. 7, No. 18

The recent history of No. 7 hasn't been all that kind to the players who have dawned the jersey. But that means very little to Kelly, who is all for honoring the jersey tradition that has been established in Baton Rouge for the last decade.

Kelly said the Tigers will meet as a team to discuss the future of the No. 7 and No. 18 jerseys and he'll honor whatever decision the players come to. Likely candidates for No. 7 could include Kayshon Boutte and BJ Ojulari while No. 18 could go to a veteran leader like Myles Brennan, Ali Gaye, Jaray Jenkins or Mike Jones to name a few.

"I've done some research on both and certainly we know the history and tradition of what they represent," Kelly said. "I'm going to leave it to our players to make that decision. I think it should rest with the team in how we carry that tradition on so we will have a team meeting after the spring and I will honor their wishes relative to those two numbers."

